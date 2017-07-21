Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jul 21, 2017


The U.S. Army's Global Response Force composed of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division successfully conducted an airborne exercise using the En route Mission Command tactical networking system.

The system, mounted on C-17 cargo planes, provided plane-to-plane and plane-to-ground audio, video, and data communications to the 1st Brigade's commander and subordinate commanders.

The EMC is operated by communications specialists from the 50th Expeditionary Signal Battalion. Part of the network is the Joint Automated Deep Operations Coordination system to plan and direct air and artillery fires from all joint and coalition units involved in the operation.

"They were getting real-time information, so by the time they jumped out they had a pretty good expectation of what was waiting for them on the ground," said officer-in-charge 2nd Lieutenant Zachary Jacobson of the 50th ESB attachments for the exercise.

Large LED screens installed throughout supported aircraft give real-time unmanned aerial vehicle surveillance footage and commander updates to paratroopers throughout the force, commanders said.

"EMC provides an expeditionary command post capability in flight, so the GRF can retain the same level of situational awareness and collaborative communications they have on the ground, in the air, without skipping a beat," product manager for Warfighter Information Network Lt. Col. Mark Henderson said.

"EMC will enable these critical early entry forces to be better prepared and to adjust their courses of action as needed prior to combating peer and near-peer adversaries on the ground," Henderson added.

The Global Response Force is a rapid-reaction task unit designed to be able to deploy an airborne combat brigade with attachments anywhere in the world within 86 hours. It is composed of an alert brigade of the 82nd Airborne and associated attachments like mechanized companies and combat aviation units.

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity
 McLean, VA (SPX) Jul 14, 2017
 Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) have played an important role in the U.S. military's operations in the Middle East, Africa and Southwest Asia in recent years, using ever-more-sophisticated on-board sensors and cameras to provide valuable intelligence to troops on the ground. As the UAS technology has evolved, companies serving government customers have introduced a range of non-military applicat ... read more
Related Links
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Lockheed awarded $130.3 million contract for Patriot missile foreign sales

 US deploys Patriots in Lithuania for NATO war games

 San Diego 'likely' in range of N.Korea ICBM in 2 years: US monitor

 US conducts successful missile intercept test amid NKorea tensions
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
New anti-ship missile tipped for Japanese fighters

 Lockheed receives $37.7M contract for JASSM-ER missile development

 Stratospheric Combat: Russian MiG-31 Intercepts, Destroys Supersonic Missile

 UK Eurofighter Typhoon successfully fires MDBA Brimstone missile
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Leonardo DRS, Moog receive counter-UAS weapons contract

 Singapore offers Manila drones, urban warfare training

 Explotrain develops drone-simulated IED training system

 New Reaper drone variant performs first combat mission
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 First UAVs, Now Ships - Connectivity for the next generation of remote naval operations

 Northrop Grumman receives Australian satellite ground station contract

 DISA extends Comtech satellite services to Marines
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Nigeria starts receiving armored vehicles from Streit

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Rheinmetall enhancing Puma IFV for German Army

 Orbital ATK shows ammo development for MK44 gun
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Raytheon lobbyist to be nominated for Army secretary

 Pentagon trims Pakistan military aid over Haqqani inaction

 White House to issue executive order on defense industry sourcing

 DSCA approves Super Hornet upgrades, tank ammunition for Australia
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Chinese ships heading for joint exercises with Russia in the Baltic Sea

 NATO, Jordan mark establishment of new cybersecurity team

 International talks set for Monday on Ukraine conflict

 India says it has international backing in border dispute with China
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?

 Nanostructures taste the rainbow

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement