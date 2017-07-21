82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) Jul 21, 2017



The U.S. Army's Global Response Force composed of the 1st Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division successfully conducted an airborne exercise using the En route Mission Command tactical networking system.

The system, mounted on C-17 cargo planes, provided plane-to-plane and plane-to-ground audio, video, and data communications to the 1st Brigade's commander and subordinate commanders.

The EMC is operated by communications specialists from the 50th Expeditionary Signal Battalion. Part of the network is the Joint Automated Deep Operations Coordination system to plan and direct air and artillery fires from all joint and coalition units involved in the operation.

"They were getting real-time information, so by the time they jumped out they had a pretty good expectation of what was waiting for them on the ground," said officer-in-charge 2nd Lieutenant Zachary Jacobson of the 50th ESB attachments for the exercise.

Large LED screens installed throughout supported aircraft give real-time unmanned aerial vehicle surveillance footage and commander updates to paratroopers throughout the force, commanders said.

"EMC provides an expeditionary command post capability in flight, so the GRF can retain the same level of situational awareness and collaborative communications they have on the ground, in the air, without skipping a beat," product manager for Warfighter Information Network Lt. Col. Mark Henderson said.

"EMC will enable these critical early entry forces to be better prepared and to adjust their courses of action as needed prior to combating peer and near-peer adversaries on the ground," Henderson added.

The Global Response Force is a rapid-reaction task unit designed to be able to deploy an airborne combat brigade with attachments anywhere in the world within 86 hours. It is composed of an alert brigade of the 82nd Airborne and associated attachments like mechanized companies and combat aviation units.

McLean, VA (SPX) Jul 14, 2017





Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS) have played an important role in the U.S. military's operations in the Middle East, Africa and Southwest Asia in recent years, using ever-more-sophisticated on-board sensors and cameras to provide valuable intelligence to troops on the ground. As the UAS technology has evolved, companies serving government customers have introduced a range of non-military applicat ... read more

Related Links

