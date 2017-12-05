Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
A better way for governments to acquire the latest in satellite technologies
 by Simon Hoey for Satcom Frontier https://www.intelsatgeneral.com/blog/
 McLean VA (SPX) Dec 05, 2017


illustration only

New technology such as high-throughput satellites (HTS) have transformed space architecture and invigorated what had been a predictable global market. Countries of all sizes want to leverage the capabilities and connectivity that space can provide.

These assets use high-power spot beams and frequency reuse to maximize the signal sent down from the satellite and, at the same time, enable smaller terminals to transmit at higher data rates back to the satellite.

This kind of performance is a game changer for many missions, to include small tactical unmanned systems, which can now carry a comms package with performance that exceeds current payload requirements.

SATCOM for Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) is expected to be a larger market than other categories, due to ever-increasing use of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and the corresponding need for large amounts of bandwidth. However, the high cost of military satellite programs has to date impeded smaller nations from acquiring greater space-based capabilities.

This is now beginning to change. In addition to new technology, space is following the general IT trend towards purchasing as-a-Service. Customers can now purchase "SATCOM as a Service," as opposed to simple bandwidth.

IntelsatOne Flex is a new managed service that gives customers the flexibility to respond to surges in demand and shifts in geographic coverage under a predictable cost structure. New HTS systems such as Intelsat's EpicNG are very conducive for a move to the managed services model as government customers face accelerating bandwidth demands.

HTS satellites like Intelsat EpicNG can provide up to 300 percent more throughput than existing wideband satellites. Performance is improved not only in bits per second per Hertz, but also in the aggregate MHz available and the geographic area covered.

EpicNG connectivity is primarily Ku-band, which allows for many NATO missions to be fulfilled with currently owned Ku-band equipment on open HTS systems. Ku-band, unlike Ka-band, is also entirely focused on SATCOM and does not need to be shared with emerging 5G applications.

Intelsat EpicNG satellites also provide a more protected level of satellite bandwidth. Anti-jamming capabilities are greatly enhanced with low-probability of intercept (LPI) and jamming resilience, even to non-frequency-hopping modems.

Interference-mitigation capabilities like on-board power monitoring and notch filtering of interferers/unauthorized users as well as monitoring, re-routing, geo-location and identification of interferers means EpicNG SATCOM is better protected for deployment in contested environments.

Intelsat operates one of the world's largest satellite fleets with 50 spacecraft. IGC customers have access to Intelsat's global terrestrial network of teleports and fiber infrastructure.

And starting in 2019, IGC looks forward to collaborating with OneWeb to develop integrated GEO/LEO services that will enable government customers to have critical fixed and mobile communications anywhere around the globe. Adding OneWeb's low-latency LEO broadband capacity to our global fleet of GEO satellites will offer government customers an unprecedented level of coverage.

Governments around the world are increasingly looking for partners who can deliver a comprehensive suite of SATCOM capabilities. Moving to an "as-a-Service" model ensures the latest capabilities get deployed into space and at the same time "future-proof" those capabilities to the greatest extent possible.

Leveraging commercial innovation and capacity where appropriate is the best way for governments to test, evolve and deploy new technologies, moving much faster from prototypes to operational systems.

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network
 Point Mugu CA (SPX) Nov 17, 2017
 The U.S. Navy's Communications Satellite Program Office, PMW 146, and Lockheed Martin handed over full operational control of the fifth Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) satellite to the Naval Satellite Operations Center (NAVSOC). The October 11 milestone followed the successful completion of the MUOS-5 satellite's on-orbit testing and delivery of all operational products needed to "fly" ... read more
Related Links
 Intelsat General
 Read the latest in Military Space Communications Technology at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Syria army intercepts Israel missiles near Damascus: state media

 Lockheed Martin, Romania sign agreement for PAC-3 MSE missile

 Lockheed Martin PAC-3 MSE intercept opens door to full-rate production

 Lockheed, Romania in deal for upgraded Patriot missile systems
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
UAE denies Yemen rebel missile entered its air space

 Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.

 Orbital ATK to support next-step development of anti-radiation missiles

 State Dept. approves potential Javelin missile sale to Georgia
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Crossing drones with satellites: ESA eyes high-altitude aerial platforms

 Drone photos offer faster, cheaper data on key Antarctic species

 Drone Race: Human Versus Artificial Intelligence

 Pentagon steps up Somalia drone strikes
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Artificial muscles give 'superpower' to robots

 Marines roll out new anti-tank weapon system

 Saab to supply South African forces with field kitchens

 Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
U.S. sales to foreign militaries top $41 billion in fiscal year 2017

 Britain's May in Riyadh after surprise Baghdad visit

 Greek PM defends controversial Saudi arms sale

 Congress sends $700 bn defense bill for Trump's signature
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Under Trump's shadow, Tillerson heads for Europe

 US battles for global push on N.Korea amid Russia, China doubts

 New Australia laws to deal with foreign political meddling

 Ukraine plans NATO, EU referendums in 'near future'
MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects

 Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement