Abe aims at N. Korea after storming to 'super-majority' vote win

|.
|.
|
|
By Miwa SUZUKI, Richard CARTER
Tokyo (AFP) Oct 23, 2017
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Monday to work with the US, China and Russia to contain North Korea's nuclear threat with "strong, resolute diplomacy", as he "humbly" accepted his landslide victory in a snap election.
Fresh from clinching a two-thirds "super-majority" that enables the nationalist premier to realise his dream of revising Japan's pacifist constitution, Abe vowed to forge a "national consensus" on the divisive issue.
Addressing reporters on his election win, Abe said he would "confirm close co-operation" on North Korea with Donald Trump when the US president visits Japan next month and then discuss the issue with the Chinese and Russian leaders.
"I have renewed my determination to secure people's lives and peaceful living, no matter what," said the 63-year-old.
North Korea, which has threatened to "sink" Japan and fired two missiles over its northern islands, dominated the 12-day election campaign that Abe eventually won comfortably.
"We will solve North Korea's missile, nuclear and abduction issues with strong, resolute diplomacy," he said in reference to the abduction of Japanese by Pyongyang in the 1970s and 1980s.
Abe's conservative coalition was on track to win at least 313 seats with only a handful left to call, according to public broadcaster NHK, giving him the coveted two-thirds majority in the lower house of parliament.
He is now on course to become Japan's longest-serving premier, winning a fresh term at the helm of the world's third-biggest economy and key US regional ally.
North Korean belligerence helped the ruling coalition because "people are scared" and voted for Abe's hardline stance, said Gerald Curtis, professor of political science at Columbia University.
"I focused on the national defence issue, because I am concerned about North Korea. So I chose the party that will work firmly on this issue," one voter, 66-year-old pensioner Tsuyoshi Ushijima, told AFP.
- 'Some concerns' about Abe -
However, while local media acknowledged what was described as a landslide victory, many attributed Abe's win to a weak and ineffective opposition and urged caution.
"The voters didn't think the opposition parties were capable of running a government... they chose Prime Minister Abe, who is at least better, even if they had some concerns about the ruling coalition," said the Nikkei daily.
The Asahi newspaper said: "The Abe brand is not as strong as it was before. There are some signs that voters are seeking a change in the situation whereby Abe is the only decent option."
According to an exit poll by Kyodo News on Sunday, 51 percent of voters said they do not trust Abe with 44 percent saying they did.
Turnout was expected to be only a fraction higher than the all-time low in the 2014 election. It was boosted largely by people voting early to avoid a typhoon, which smashed into Japan on election day.
The opposition Party of Hope, formed only weeks before the election by the popular Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, suffered a drubbing. It won just 49 seats according to the NHK projections.
A chastened Koike, speaking thousands of kilometres away in Paris where she was attending an event in her capacity as leader of the world's biggest city, said it was a "very severe result" for which she took full responsibility.
The new centre-left Constitutional Democratic Party out-performed Koike's new group but still trailed far behind Abe with 55 seats.
"People are reluctant about Prime Minister Abe, but then who would you turn to? There is no one," said Naoto Nonaka, professor at Gakushuin University in Tokyo.
- 'Deepen constitution debate' -
Abe, who has in the past been criticised for arrogance towards voters, vowed to face the challenge posed by the victory "humbly."
He struck a cautious note on possible revisions to the US-imposed constitution, saying he would "deepen" debate in parliament on the divisive issue but not seek to ram anything through.
Any changes to the document must be ratified by both chambers of parliament and then in a referendum, with surveys showing voters are split on the topic.
"Abe would want to see a constitutional revision but we know he is ideologically on the right and he's very pragmatic at the same time. And I think that pragmatism will force him to back off from pushing that issue too hard," said Curtis.
Many voters stressed that the economy is their biggest concern. The prime minister's trademark "Abenomics" strategy of ultra-loose monetary policy and huge government spending has failed to rekindle the former Asian powerhouse.
But investors cheered the victory, with the benchmark Tokyo index up 1.11 percent, extending a winning run that has seen 15 straight consecutive gains for the first time in its near 70-year history.
Washington (AFP) Oct 19, 2017
The United States should assume Kim Jong-Un's regime is "on the cusp" of getting a nuclear missile capable of striking US targets and work to prevent this, the head of the CIA said Thursday. CIA director Mike Pompeo said President Donald Trump is determined to prevent North Korea from making the breakthrough "whether it happens on Tuesday or a month from Tuesday." Both Pompeo and US Nati ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement