Aerojet Rocketdyne Providing Propulsion System Support to Ground Based Strategic Deterrent Program

by Staff Writers
Sacramento CA (SPX) Sep 01, 2017
Aerojet Rocketdyne will support Boeing which was recently awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force for the Technology Maturation and Risk Reduction (TMRR) phase of the Ground Based Strategic Deterrent (GBSD) acquisition program.
The GBSD program aims to develop a replacement for the current Minuteman III Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) system that was first deployed in the 1970s.
"Aerojet Rocketdyne propulsion systems have flown on every U.S. ICBM ever fielded," said Aerojet Rocketdyne CEO and President Eileen Drake.
"Propulsion is our core business. We are advancing technologies for a variety of applications and will offer those that best meet GBSD requirements for performance and affordability."
Aerojet Rocketdyne worked alongside Boeing, the guidance and control systems lead for all nuclear capable systems in the U.S., to sustain Minuteman III.
In its capacity as the Original Equipment Manufacturer for the post-boost propulsion system, Aerojet Rocketdyne completed a life extension effort in 2014. Together, Boeing and Aerojet Rocketdyne continue to provide engineering support for Minuteman III to the U.S. Air Force today.
The recent award to Boeing for the TMRR phase of the GBSD acquisition program will last approximately three years and will culminate in a weapon system preliminary design. During that period, Aerojet Rocketdyne will evaluate multiple boost and post-boost propulsion system options and provide early designs that meet specific prime contractor ICBM configurations.
"Over the last decade, Aerojet Rocketdyne has supported U.S. Air Force strategic propulsion research and development activities that were focused on advancing technology and keeping sharp the engineering and manufacturing skills associated with designing propulsion systems, most notably large solid rocket motors," added Drake.
"In conjunction with these investments that have direct applicability to GBSD, we are well positioned to provide the most reliable and most affordable propulsion system solutions to Boeing."
USS John Paul Jones (SPX) Aug 30, 2017
The USS JOHN PAUL JONES, supported by the U.S. Navy, Missile Defense Agency and Lockheed Martin, successfully fired two Standard Missile-6 (SM-6) Dual I missiles against a medium-range ballistic missile target from the Aegis Combat System. During the test, the system detected, tracked, engaged and launched both missiles to intercept a Medium Range Ballistic Missile target. This exercise ma ... read more
