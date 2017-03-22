Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
SUPERPOWERS
After Trump tweet, Pentagon chief explains NATO funding
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) March 22, 2017


British tanks join NATO battle group in Estonia
Tallinn (AFP) March 22, 2017 - British army equipment including tanks and self-propelled guns on Wednesday arrived by boat in Estonia, part of a NATO move to reinforce its eastern flank to deter a militarily resurgent Russia, according to Estonia's defence forces.

The 130 units of equipment arrived at the Paldiski seaport in northern Estonia but will be transferred to the town of Tapa to join the 200 British troops and 50 French soldiers already there.

By mid-April more than 800 British troops and nearly 300 French troops will be stationed in Estonia. A Danish contingent will replace the French later this year.

NATO decided at a July 2016 summit to deploy its troops to the Baltic states and Poland as a tripwire against Russian adventurism in states formerly under Moscow's control.

Apart from the British-led battalion in Estonia, Canada will lead a multinational battalion in Latvia, Germany in Lithuania and the US in Poland.

Tensions between Russia and the West have escalated over the past two years, triggered by Russia's actions in Ukraine and its military campaign in Syria since late 2015.

US Defense Secretary Jim Mattis told lawmakers Wednesday that NATO does not track "past money owed," days after President Donald Trump claimed Germany has shortchanged the alliance by massive amounts.

"I cannot give you an accounting for past money owed, because that's not the way we do that in NATO," Mattis said at a Senate hearing in Washington.

After meeting with German Chancellor Angela Merkel at the White House last week, Trump tweeted that Germany owes "vast sums of money to NATO & the United States must be paid more for the powerful, and very expensive, defense it provides to Germany."

But Mattis told lawmakers that is not how the security alliance works.

Each member country has committed to spend two percent of its gross domestic product, or economic output, on defense by 2024, and does not make direct payments to the United States, by far the largest member.

"We do it through capabilities. That's the commitment each nation makes," the Pentagon chief said.

So far, only five of the 28 members of NATO have met their two percent target: Britain, Estonia, Greece, Poland and the United States, which spends the most -- 3.4 percent of GDP

The defense secretary noted that he expected Germany and three other nations to hit the two-percent mark within a year.

"And we'll see more nations coming online, assuming their economies can hold together the way they are right now or improve," Mattis said.

US defense spending -- approximately $600 billion in 2016 -- accounts for the bulk of the total defense budgets of NATO's members.

But member states resolved to increase defense spending in 2014, after Russia annexed Ukraine's Black Sea peninsula Crimea and began backing separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine.

Mattis, a retired Marine general, has frequently been on the front lines of damage control following Trump's fiery rhetoric -- especially on NATO.

NATO countries were deeply unsettled by Trump's campaign talk in which he branded the alliance as "obsolete."

Though Trump has moderated his stance since, Mattis last month traveled to Brussels to reassure allies of ongoing US commitment to NATO.

Philippines' Duterte says can't stop China developing shoal
 Manila (AFP) March 19, 2017
 Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte said Sunday he could not stop China from building on a disputed shoal near his country's west coast because it was too powerful. The mayor of China's Sansha city has reportedly said his country would set up an environmental monitoring station on Scarborough Shoal, which China seized from the Philippines in 2012. "We cannot stop China from doing (these ... read more
