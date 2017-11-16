Air Force awards contract to Ball Aerospace to protect against cyber attacks

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Nov 16, 2017
Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. has been awarded a modified contract for research and development to provide investigation and methodologies techniques to safeguard U.S. Air Force weapon systems from cyber attack.
The deal, announced Wednesday by U.S. Air Force officials, is worth $47.9 million, an increase of $41.5 million, for identifying weapon system vulnerabilities and anti-cyber attack systems.
The contract is classified as a cost plus fixed fee, meaning, Ball Aerospace will be reimbursed by the U.S. government based upon a pre-negotiated sum at the inception of the contract.
Work on the contract will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, according to Pentagon officials, with an expected completion date of March 2023.
Under the previous contract, Ball Aerospace was awarded 74 percent of the $6.4 million dollar deal, or what equates to more than $4.7 million. According to InsideGov, a data visualization website that tracks U.S. defense contractors, Ball Aerospace has worked on 121 contracts, primarily for the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, for a total profit of $27 million since fiscal year 2007.
San Francisco (AFP) Nov 11, 2017
A massive security breach that hit Equifax has cost the US credit bureau nearly $90 million so far, a figure that is set to rise further, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. The company, which gathers data on consumers to help lenders determine borrowers' creditworthiness, revealed in September that hackers had stolen the personal details, including names, dates of birth and social ... read more
Related Links
Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement