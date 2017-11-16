Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
CYBER WARS
Air Force awards contract to Ball Aerospace to protect against cyber attacks
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Nov 16, 2017


Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. has been awarded a modified contract for research and development to provide investigation and methodologies techniques to safeguard U.S. Air Force weapon systems from cyber attack.

The deal, announced Wednesday by U.S. Air Force officials, is worth $47.9 million, an increase of $41.5 million, for identifying weapon system vulnerabilities and anti-cyber attack systems.

The contract is classified as a cost plus fixed fee, meaning, Ball Aerospace will be reimbursed by the U.S. government based upon a pre-negotiated sum at the inception of the contract.

Work on the contract will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, according to Pentagon officials, with an expected completion date of March 2023.

Under the previous contract, Ball Aerospace was awarded 74 percent of the $6.4 million dollar deal, or what equates to more than $4.7 million. According to InsideGov, a data visualization website that tracks U.S. defense contractors, Ball Aerospace has worked on 121 contracts, primarily for the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, for a total profit of $27 million since fiscal year 2007.

CYBER WARS
Massive data breach has cost Equifax nearly $90 million
 San Francisco (AFP) Nov 11, 2017
 A massive security breach that hit Equifax has cost the US credit bureau nearly $90 million so far, a figure that is set to rise further, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. The company, which gathers data on consumers to help lenders determine borrowers' creditworthiness, revealed in September that hackers had stolen the personal details, including names, dates of birth and social ... read more
Related Links
 Cyberwar - Internet Security News - Systems and Policy Issues

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

CYBER WARS
Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early

 Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport

 Russia conducts ballistic missile tests
CYBER WARS
Lockheed Martin to test AGM-158 JASSM

 Raytheon sale of AMRAAMs to Norway approved by State Department

 Turkey signs missile accord with Paris and Rome

 Raytheon, Australia ink first deal for ground-based air defense system
CYBER WARS
Leonardo delivers Falco EVO drones to Middle East

 First operational MQ-4C Triton drone delivered to U.S. Navy

 Lockheed Martin Integrates New Engine for Fury Unmanned Air Vehicle

 Alpha Unmanned Systems teams with Sightec for image stabilization and object tracking.
CYBER WARS
SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
CYBER WARS
Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems

 MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology
CYBER WARS
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
CYBER WARS
Trump says Philippines vital for military reasons

 Duterte says Philippines owes China 'debt of gratitude'

 Vietnam and China agree to avoid conflicts in S. China Sea

 Trump hails 'fantasic job' on Asia tour, but ends it abruptly
CYBER WARS
Better, bolder printing with silicon nanostructures

 Subset of carbon nanotubes poses cancer risk similar to asbestos in mice

 Simple green synthesis is a breath of fresh air

 New, simplified technique makes light metallic nanofoam



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement