Air Force awards contract to Ball Aerospace to protect against cyber attacks



by James Laporta



Washington (UPI) Nov 16, 2017



Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. has been awarded a modified contract for research and development to provide investigation and methodologies techniques to safeguard U.S. Air Force weapon systems from cyber attack.

The deal, announced Wednesday by U.S. Air Force officials, is worth $47.9 million, an increase of $41.5 million, for identifying weapon system vulnerabilities and anti-cyber attack systems.

The contract is classified as a cost plus fixed fee, meaning, Ball Aerospace will be reimbursed by the U.S. government based upon a pre-negotiated sum at the inception of the contract.

Work on the contract will be performed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Ohio, according to Pentagon officials, with an expected completion date of March 2023.

Under the previous contract, Ball Aerospace was awarded 74 percent of the $6.4 million dollar deal, or what equates to more than $4.7 million. According to InsideGov, a data visualization website that tracks U.S. defense contractors, Ball Aerospace has worked on 121 contracts, primarily for the Departments of Defense and Homeland Security, for a total profit of $27 million since fiscal year 2007.

San Francisco (AFP) Nov 11, 2017





A massive security breach that hit Equifax has cost the US credit bureau nearly $90 million so far, a figure that is set to rise further, its chief financial officer said on Thursday. The company, which gathers data on consumers to help lenders determine borrowers' creditworthiness, revealed in September that hackers had stolen the personal details, including names, dates of birth and social ... read more

Related Links

