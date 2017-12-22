Air Force awards more than $10.5M for laser-guided bombs

|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Dec 22, 2017
The Boeing Co. has been awarded a contract by the U.S. Air Force for GBU-39 SDB, or laser small diameter bombs.
The deal, announced Thursday by the Department of Defense, is valued at more than $10.5 million under the terms of a firm-fixed-price contract, meaning additional costs that may be accumulated by Boeing will not be reimbursed by the Pentagon.
The small diameter bomb is preferred by the U.S. Air Force and other military services over the bulky 2,000-pound Mark-84 general purpose bomb because it allows an aircraft to carry up to four small diameter bombs versus one Mark-84.
Boeing's laser small diameter bomb is considered a "next-generation strike weapon" that can be deployed from both internal and external carriage systems on an aircraft.
The bomb itself is equipped with an Advanced Anti-Jam Global Positioning System-aided Inertial Navigation System that directs the weapon towards the position of a given target.
Work on the contract will be performed in St. Louis, and is expected to be completed by March 2019, according to the Pentagon.
More than $10.5 million from fiscal year 2018 procurement funds will be payed to Boeing at the time of the award contract.
Washington (UPI) Nov 28, 2017
The U.S. Army has chosen Zeriscope, a provider of mobile telemedicine examination systems, to aid a study in mitigating the effects of Traumatic Brain Injury. Under the one-year award, the South Carolina-headquartered company's real-time streaming telemedicine platform will be used with its integrated wearable sensor kit to monitor heart rate variability. Heart rate variability, ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement