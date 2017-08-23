Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
Air Force continuing development of BATDOK mobile medical device
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Aug 23, 2017


The U.S. Air Force is wrapping up development trials for the Battlefield Assisted Trauma Distributed Observation Kit, following observations of the device's use in the field.

The kit is a software package installed on a smartphone, tablet or other wireless device, which digitally connects with sensors placed on a patient, allowing a medic to monitor multiple patients simultaneously.

It includes a portal to access military electronic health records It and a medical library for quick reference. The attached sensors also give the exact location of each patient on battlefield maps.

The system has seen field-testing with Air Force flight medics and special operations personnel, with the developers on the scene to evaluate and tweak the system.

"We see, at the point of injury, the challenges and limitations that our medical Airmen face," Dr. Gregory Burnett, the system's program manager for the U.S. Air Force, said in a release.

"With those lessons learned and gaps identified through direct experience, we come back to the lab and devise innovative solutions to address the short falls we observed firsthand in the field."

The kit is part of the Air Force "Batman" program to develop wearable technologies for field use. Items being considered include gloves with fiber-optic lights, signal guns for air traffic controllers and other gear.

MILTECH
Energized fabrics could keep soldiers warm and battle-ready in frigid climates
 Washington DC (SPX) Aug 22, 2017
 Soldiering in arctic conditions is tough. Protective clothing can be heavy and can cause overheating and sweating upon exertion. And hands and feet can grow numb despite wearing such gear. To keep military personnel more comfortable and battle-ready in bitterly cold climes, scientists are now conducting research aimed at creating high-tech fabrics that heat up when powered and that capture ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
Japan deploys missile defence over N. Korea threat to Guam

 Jacobs Technology awarded $4.6B contract for missile defense services

 US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test
MILTECH
Romania approved for U.S. rocket system buy

 Air Force successfully launches LRASM missile from B-1B Lancer

 Raytheon receives $104.9M contract for Griffin missiles

 Kiev says engine type 'used in N.Korea missiles' made for Russia
MILTECH
Do video game players make the best unmanned pilots

 Insitu receives contract for U.S. Navy Special Warfare ScanEagle support

 Mobile Force Protection Aims to Thwart Adversaries' Small Unmanned Aircraft

 MQ-9B drone flown through U.S. civilian airspace
MILTECH
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 Envistacom wins $10M Army communications contract

 New SQUID-based detector opens up new fields of study with new level of sensitivity
MILTECH
Energized fabrics could keep soldiers warm and battle-ready in frigid climates

 LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 University of Florida, US Army develop model for lighter armor

 Lockheed wins Special Operations logistics contract
MILTECH
Defence firms eye billion-dollar chance for 'made in India'

 China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers

 Kratos receives $46.2 million contract for Saudi Arabian defense services

 DOD's acquisition, technology and logistics office to get a makeover
MILTECH
Erdogan says top Turkish general must accept demotion

 India says China stand-off will end soon

 On third MH17 anniversary, families unveil 'living memorial'

 Top American general says attack on Japan same as on US
MILTECH
How to move objects at the nanoscale

 New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement