Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
Air raid kills at least 7 in north Yemen
 by Staff Writers
 Sanaa (AFP) Oct 4, 2017


An air strike killed at least seven people, including four children, on Wednesday in a rebel-held district of northern Yemen, the Huthi rebels and a medical source said.

The Huthi-run news site Saba reported 12 dead in what the Shiite rebels said was an air raid on Baqem district in the northern province of Saada.

The rebels' Al-Masirah television blamed the attack on a Saudi-led coalition which is fighting alongside Yemen's government in a war that has claimed thousands of lives.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a medical source in Baqem said seven people -- four children, two women and a man -- had been killed in the raid on Saada, which borders Saudi Arabia.

More than 8,500 people have been killed and millions displaced since the Arab coalition joined the war in 2015 to bolster the government of Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi in its fight against the Iran-backed rebel alliance.

The conflict has pushed 17 million people to the brink of famine in what the United Nations this year called the "largest humanitarian crisis in the world".

Yemen is also facing port and airport blockades and a cholera outbreak that the International Committee of the Red Cross estimates has killed more than 2,100 people since April.

The UN Human Rights Council last week agreed to send war crimes investigators to Yemen, overcoming strong resistance from Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi-led coalition has been accused of air strikes in Yemen against areas controlled by the Huthis, including Saada.

The coalition accuses the Huthis of using civilians as human shields.

In June, more than 24 civilians were killed in an air strike on Saada's Mashnaq market, a centre for trafficking in qat, a leafy stimulant plant that is widely used in Yemen but illegal in Saudi Arabia.

WAR REPORT
Iraq forces push into IS bastion Hawija
 Hawija, Iraq (AFP) Oct 4, 2017
 Iraqi forces pushed into the Islamic State group bastion of Hawija on Wednesday, commanders said, stepping up their assault against one of the jihadists' last enclaves in the country. Government and allied forces backed by a US-led coalition launched an offensive last month to oust IS from Hawija, a longtime insurgent bastion. The town is among the final holdouts from the territory seize ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 Lockheed Martin to replace USS Fitzgerald's SPY-1D AEGIS radar

 Orbital ATK launches Patriot system target vehicle
WAR REPORT
Taiwan navy personnel jailed for fatal missile misfire

 Putin in Turkey for talks on weapons deal, Syria

 Navy contracts Orbital ATK for additional AARGM missiles

 Irish Army conducts exercises with RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles
WAR REPORT
Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai

 Drones, Fighter jets on table as Mattis visits key ally India

 Wanted: Novel Approaches for Detecting and Stopping Small Unmanned Air Systems

 Landmark study suggests risks vary widely in drone-human impacts
WAR REPORT
Asia-Pacific nation orders Harris communications gear, network

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme
WAR REPORT
Raytheon awarded contract for upgrades to Small Diameter Bomb

 African country orders Elbit defense electronic systems

 Meggitt touts small arms training systems

 Norway signs deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition
WAR REPORT
Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 BAE Systems Australia to support Indigenous companies

 Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location

 Britain suspends Myanmar training; Britain, Saudi Arabia sign military deal
WAR REPORT
Hong Kong lawmaker guilty of desecrating Chinese flag

 Seesaw US-China ties on an upswing as Trump plans trip

 Trump accepts Duterte's ASEAN summit invite after all

 40,000 troops in Russian war games: US general
WAR REPORT
Creative use of noise brings bio-inspired electronic improvement

 Assembly of nanoparticles proceeds like a zipper

 Application of air-sensitive semiconductors in nanoelectronics

 A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement