MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide
 by Staff Writers
 Munich, Germany (SPX) Jun 08, 2017


illustration only

Airbus has successfully rolled out support communications to German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) troops deployed to military bases in Lithuania.

Labelled "Connect-D", Airbus now supplies telephone, internet and media services to a total of 15 deployed Bundeswehr units around the world, including Mali, Iraq, Djibouti, Afghanistan, Kosovo, Cyprus and Lithuania.

The launch of Connect-D at the Lithuanian bases of Rukla and Pabrade was performed as part of a framework contract awarded by the Bundeswehr in 2015.

This framework contract ensures that soldiers have free connectivity during operations and exercises outside Germany to stay in contact with family and friends. Mobile systems will also be made available for smaller contingents and observer missions.

"Connect-D provides an important service to deployed Bundeswehr soldiers. It allows them to make telephone calls, surf the internet or make video calls free of charge with their own devices.

The service is available in accommodation areas, at support facilities and internet cafes during exercises and operations outside Germany," said Stefan Gramolla, Head of Delivery Germany for Secure Communications at Airbus Defence and Space.

Airbus has been providing Bundeswehr troops with support communications since July 2011. A service launched especially for naval units in 2015 enabled personal calls while out at sea.

In addition to telephone services, internet services are available while docked in ports.

MILITARY COMMUNICATIONS
Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia
 Singapore (SPX) May 30, 2017
 Airbus has added Planet Communications Asia Public Co., Ltd. (PlanetComm) to its channel partner programme for Skynet 5 military satellite communication services and expanded the partnership with Speedcast. Under this channel partner agreement, both PlanetComm and Speedcast will be offering Skynet X-band and UHF services as part of their extensive satellite communications portfolios. Speed ... read more
