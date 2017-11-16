Alpha Unmanned Systems teams with Sightec for image stabilization and object tracking.

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Madrid, Spain (SPX) Nov 16, 2017
Alpha Unmanned Systems, manufacturer of the gasoline-powered helicopter UAV known as the Alpha 800, has signed a technology partnership with Sightec, an Israeli developer of pioneering video image stabilization and object detection software.
"Sightec's on-board processing eliminates the shakiness caused by vibration on 1, 2 and 3 axes and makes the images recorded easier to analyze than ever before. Using Sightec, we significantly reduce man-hours previously needed to detect moving objects," says Eric Freeman, CEO of Alpha.
"Flying at 1,100 meters altitude, imagery from the Alpha 800 taken over Jaen, Spain appears crystal clear. Man-hours are reduced and bandwidth requirements needed for transmission are minimized."
Operating without a gimbal, Sightec's image stabilization electronic solution eliminates vibrations on 1, 2 or 3 axes . From border surveillance to infrastructure inspection, Sightec's technology is a great addition to the Alpha 800 eco-system of "best-of-breed technology partners."
Roy Shmuel, CEO of Sightec, states, "We are delighted to integrate our technology onto the Alpha 800 platform."
With 2.5 hours of flight time, our image stabilization system makes the image analysis work very easy and accurate. Alpha is a reliable partner with a world-class helicopter platform and we are very pleased to work together."
Gabriel Sachor, Presidente and CEO of Sky Sapience, a tethered drone manufacturer in Israel, comments, "the incorporation of Sightec's technology with the Alpha 800 platform makes video imagery completely stable and makes automated analysis easier than ever."
"Both Alpha and Sightec provide excellent technology and it is great to harness the power of them working together."
Alpha Unmanned Systems, a Madrid based manufacturer of the Alpha 800 gasoline powered helicopter UAV is committed to developing and distributing reliable "UAV helicopters for hard work."
Washington (UPI) Nov 12, 2017
Northrop Grumman delivered the first operational MQ-4C Trition aircraft to the U.S. Navy facility at Point Mugu, the company said in a press statement on Friday. Northrop Grumman in April received $19.9 million for engineering and analysis of obsolescence issues with the MQ-4C Triton unmanned aerial vehicle. In May, the company received an additional $49.4 million contract for pa ... read more
Related Links
Alpha Unmanned Systems
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement