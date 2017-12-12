Amnesty condemns death sentence for Iran academic

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
London (AFP) Dec 12, 2017
Human rights group Amnesty International said Tuesday that Iran's courts had "run roughshod over the rule of law" by confirming the death sentence of an academic accused of espionage during nuclear talks with world powers.
Lawyers for Ahmadreza Djalali, an emergency medicine specialist resident in Sweden, were informed Saturday that the Supreme Court had upheld his sentence "without granting them an opportunity to file their defence submissions," Amnesty said in a statement.
Djalali was a visiting professor at Belgium's Vrije University when he was arrested during a trip to Iran in April 2016.
He was accused of passing information to Israel's Mossad intelligence service during the negotiations that led to Iran's nuclear deal with world powers in 2015.
Djalali has claimed he is being punished for refusing to spy for Iran while working in Europe.
"This is not only a shocking assault on the right to a fair trial but is also in utter disregard for Ahmadreza Djalali's right to life," said Magdalena Mughrabi, Amnesty's internal deputy director for the Middle East and North Africa.
She called on the Iranian authorities to immediately quash the sentence and grant him a "meaningful appeal".
Djalali's lawyers repeatedly contacted the Supreme Court in order to present their submissions over the past month, but were stonewalled, Amnesty said.
"One of the actions of the convict was revealing the location of and some information on 30 outstanding individuals engaged in military and nuclear research projects," Tehran's prosecutor general Abbas Jafari Dolatabadi said when the sentence was first announced in October.
Jafari Dolatabadi said the information led to the assassination of two Iranian nuclear scientists, Majid Shahriari and Masoud Alimohammadi, killed in bomb blasts in 2010 at the height of tensions over the country's atomic programme.
Djalali's lawyers said the evidence in his initial trial was gathered under duress and produced no evidence to substantiate the allegations.
Between 2010 and 2012, five Iranian scientists -- four of them involved in the country's nuclear programme -- were murdered in bomb and gun attacks in Tehran.
The Islamic republic accused the US and Israel of killing its scientists, including Shahriari, a key member of Iran's Atomic Energy Organisation and Mostafa Ahmadi Roshan, a deputy director of the Natanz nuclear enrichment facility.
In 2012, Iran executed Majid Jamali Fashi, convicted for working for Mossad and assassinating Alimohammadi. Three others, including nuclear scientist Shahram Amiri, have since been hanged for working for Israel and the US.
bur/dv
Beijing (AFP) Dec 1, 2017
The Chinese wife of a US academic serving a 10-year term in Iran on espionage charges pleaded for help from the White House Friday after Tehran issued fresh accusations against her husband. Hua Qu said for the last year and a half she has only been able to speak with her husband Xiyue Wang for a few minutes a week as he languishes in an Iranian prison. The couple has a four-year-old son ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement