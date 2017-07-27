Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MISSILE DEFENSE
Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jul 27, 2017


The Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson has completed its builder's sea trials in the Gulf of Mexico, Huntington Ingalls announced this week.

The Johnson underwent basic testing of its main propulsion, controls, and other ships systems in the Gulf out of Pascagoula, Miss. It is expected to be home-ported at Naval Station Everett, Wash, following its commissioning later this year. The ship draws its name from Medal of Honor recipient PFC Ralph Johnson who died protecting fellow Marines during the Vietnam War.

"There is still work to be done," George Nungesser, Ingalls' DDG 51 program manager, said in a press release.

"Completing another successful sea trial puts us one step closer to delivering the Navy another state-of-the art guided missile destroyer to help in our nation's defense. Now it's time for our team to get back to work so they can have DDG 114 ready for acceptance trials and then ready for the fleet."

Huntington Ingalls has delivered 29 Arleigh Burke destroyers and currently has four under construction.

The Arleigh Burke destroyer class is equipped with the AEGIS Weapons System that integrates radar, sonar, and other sensor data with the ships missiles and torpedoes to detect, track and engage enemy threats.

Some in the class are capable of anti-ballistic missile defense using the Standard Missile-3 and it's AN/SPY-1 radar.

The Arleigh Burke-class serves as the primary surface warfare ship of the of the U.S. Navy alongside the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers. There are 63 of the destroyers currently in service.

MISSILE DEFENSE
Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Mecca: Arab coalition
 Riyadh (AFP) July 28, 2017
 A ballistic missile fired by Yemeni rebels was shot down late Thursday close to Mecca in Saudi Arabia, a month before the annual Hajj pilgrimage to Islam's holiest site, the Arab military coalition fighting in Yemen said. The missile was intercepted 69 kilometres (43 miles) south of the city in western Saudi Arabia, the coalition said in a statement, calling it "a desperate attempt by Shiite ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE DEFENSE
Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials

 Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Mecca: Arab coalition

 Lockheed awarded $130.3 million contract for Patriot missile foreign sales

 US deploys Patriots in Lithuania for NATO war games
MISSILE DEFENSE
Two countries order Rheinmetall air defense systems

 Raytheon receives Standard Missile contract for U.S., foreign navies

 Raytheon, Lockheed to upgrade Javelin missile system

 Progress with Russia over air-defence system: Erdogan
MISSILE DEFENSE
AeroVironment supplying small UAS to Australia

 Insitu receives contract for Afghan ScanEagle UAS services

 Leonardo DRS, Moog receive counter-UAS weapons contract

 Singapore offers Manila drones, urban warfare training
MISSILE DEFENSE
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 First UAVs, Now Ships - Connectivity for the next generation of remote naval operations

 Northrop Grumman receives Australian satellite ground station contract
MISSILE DEFENSE
BAE, Gorizioni Group partner on BvS10 all-terrain vehicle

 Raytheon receives $75 million Small Diameter Bomb II contract

 BAE testing new monitoring system for military bridges

 China military setting up technology research agency
MISSILE DEFENSE
Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns

 GAO report details sting operation that defrauded DOD surplus program for police

 White House to issue executive order on defense industry sourcing

 Pentagon trims Pakistan military aid over Haqqani inaction
MISSILE DEFENSE
China to 'step up' troop deployment against India; China buzzes US recon plane

 China urges ASEAN to reject outside interference

 Sweden plans large joint military exercise with NATO

 China and India locked in high-stakes, high-altitude border row
MISSILE DEFENSE
Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?

 Nanostructures taste the rainbow



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement