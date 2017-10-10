Army spotlights newest M1A2 Abrams variant

Washington (UPI) Oct 10, 2017 - Saab has been contracted by Lockheed Martin UK to assemble 16 of the UK's new AJAX virtual Crew Turret Trainers, Saab announced on Monday.

With the trainers, Ajax crew will train in the use of vehicle armaments, radios and sights.

"I'm delighted to have secured this contract and look forward to building on the strong relationship that Saab has with Lockheed Martin," said Aaa Thegstrom, head of the Training and Simulation unit at Saab's Dynamics business area.

This award follows the win b Saab and Lockheed Martin of the Vehicle Tactical Engagement Simulation System, or VTESS, contract by the US Army.

Ajax is a tracked, medium-weight armored fighting vehicle that is available in six variants. The British Amy plans to acquire more than 500 of the vehicles.