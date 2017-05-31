Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE DEFENSE
As NKorea threat grows, US plans next anti-ICBM test in 2018
 by Staff Writers
 Washington (AFP) May 31, 2017


N. Korea prepared for new ICBM test: state media
Seoul (AFP) May 31, 2017 - North Korea warned Wednesday it was prepared to launch intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) at any time, as the US successfully tested a system designed to intercept them.

The fresh sabre-rattling from Pyongyang appeared to up the stakes as the Pentagon announced Tuesday it had intercepted a mock-up of an ICMB in a first-of-its-kind test.

The success of the test is a watershed moment for the US military's effort to establish an effective -- though limited -- ground-based defence against ICBMs as the North ramps up its threats.

"We're prepared to test-fire ICMBs anywhere and anytime on orders from the supreme commander (Kim Jong-Un)", the Rodong Sinmun paper said in the article entitled: "No one can stop the nuclear power state, rocketry master in the East".

The paper added: "The United States must know our declaration that we can turn the devils' den into ashes with nuclear weapons is not an empty threat."

Concern among the international community over the North's weapons programme was further raised after North Korea test-fired yet another ballistic missile, the latest in a series of launches that have ratcheted up tensions over Pyongyang's quest to develop weapons capable of hitting the United States.

It was the third missile test by the nuclear-armed regime in less than three weeks, defying UN sanctions warnings and US threats of possible military action.

Early this month, it test-fired what appeared to be its longest-range ballistic missile yet tested in a bid to bring the US mainland within reach.

The North has carried out two atomic tests and dozens of missile launches since the beginning of last year in its quest to develop a missile capable of delivering a nuclear warhead to the continental United States -- something President Donald Trump has vowed "won't happen".

Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said Tuesday's trial was not timed specifically in response to tensions with Pyongyang but that "in a broad sense, North Korea is one of the reasons why we have this capability".

"They continue to conduct test launches, as we saw this weekend, while also using dangerous rhetoric that suggests they would strike the United States homeland," Davis said.

The US military will follow up its experimental shoot-down of an intercontinental ballistic missile by firing two interceptors simultaneously at an incoming dummy warhead in a "real world" test next year, a Pentagon official said Wednesday.

The high-tech, extremely costly tests of US missile defenses come as North Korea continues to push ahead with development of potentially nuclear-tipped ICBMs.

Wednesday's first-ever success at knocking a mock-up ICBM out of the sky as it headed toward the United States was called a "critical milestone" in firming up the country's missile defenses.

But, with only 44 of the expensive ground-based interceptor missiles expected to be in service at the end of this year, the next test will not take place until late 2018, Vice Admiral Jim Syring, director of the Missile Defense Agency, said.

"We want to exercise the GMD (ground-based missile defense) system with more than one interceptor to gather data," Syring said in a Pentagon press briefing.

Shooting two interceptor missiles at one incoming ICBM target would help understand what the second one does after the first destroys the target, he said.

This scenario is "the next step in ever increasing operational realism," he told journalists.

Tuesday's successful test saw an interceptor missile blast into space from Vandenberg Air Force Base in California and then deploy its "exo-atmospheric kill vehicle," which smashed into the dummy ICBM, destroying it.

The US military describes the interception as akin to hitting a bullet with another bullet -- though at far higher speeds.

Syring said after the test that it "demonstrates that we have a capable, credible deterrent against a very real threat."

- North Korea threat -

The missile defense trial came a day after North Korea test-fired yet another ballistic missile, the latest in a series of launches that have ratcheted up tensions over Pyongyang's quest to develop weapons capable of hitting the United States.

So far North Korea's tests have involved short- and intermediate-range ballistic missiles.

But on Wednesday, after the US test, Pyongyang suggested it was prepared to launch a long-range ballistic missile in the near future.

"We're prepared to test-fire ICBMs anywhere and anytime on orders from the supreme commander (Kim Jong-Un)," the Rodong Sinmun paper said in an article entitled: "No one can stop the nuclear power state, rocketry master in the East."

The paper added: "The United States must know our declaration that we can turn the devils' den into ashes with nuclear weapons is not an empty threat."

Pentagon spokesman Navy Captain Jeff Davis said Tuesday's trial was not timed specifically in response to Pyongyang but that "in a broad sense, North Korea is one of the reasons why we have this capability."

He also pointed to Iran's increasing missile capabilities.

With its interceptor missiles based in California and Alaska, the GMD system remains highly experimental and expensive. Tuesday's test alone cost some $244 million to carry out.

It showed that under certain conditions it can stop a fast-moving, high-altitude single ICBM threat.

But the interceptors would be overwhelmed by a full-scale attack from countries like Russia or China, which could fire dozens of missiles at a time.

