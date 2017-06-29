Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
At UN, US accuses Iran of flouting resolution
 by Staff Writers
 United Nations, United States (AFP) June 29, 2017


The United States on Thursday accused Iran of "repeatedly and deliberately" violating a UN resolution that endorsed the landmark 2015 nuclear deal and said the Security Council had failed to respond.

US Ambassador Nikki Haley pointed to "repeated ballistic missile launches, proven arms smuggling", purchases of missile technology and a violations of a travel ban on Iranian military officials as proof that Iran was not upholding its international obligations.

"The Security Council has failed to take even minimal steps to respond to these violations," US Ambassador Nikki Haley told a council meeting called to discuss Iran.

"These measures are here for a reason. This council should be here to enforce them," she said.

The Security Council adopted resolution 2231 two years ago to endorse the nuclear deal between Iran and six world powers, lifting economic sanctions in exchange for curbs to Tehran's nuclear program.

The resolution called on Iran not to test ballistic missiles capable of carrying a nuclear warhead and an arms embargo remained in place.

In a report to the council, UN political affairs chief Jeffrey Feltman said the council was divided over whether Iran's launch of a medium-range missile in January 2017 was a violation.

Following the seizure of an arms shipment by France in the Indian Ocean in March 2016, UN experts examined the weapons seized and confirmed that they were "of Iranian origin and were shipped from Iran," Feltman said.

Haley recalled that the US administration is reviewing the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), which President Donald Trump has described as "disastrous."

Feltman praised the deal as a "diplomatic achievement" while European Union Ambassador Joao Vale de Almeida said it was a "pillar of the international non-proliferation agenda" that "needs to be preserved and fully implemented."

NUKEWARS
Iran nuclear chief urges West to save historic deal
 London (AFP) June 23, 2017
 Iran's nuclear chief Ali Akbar Salehi is urging the West to change course in the Middle East in order to save the historic atomic deal, saying "the moment of truth has arrived". The accord, reached between Tehran and world powers in Vienna in July 2015, saw Iran drastically curb its nuclear activities. In return, nuclear-related Western and UN sanctions were lifted. But writing in Friday ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Boecore awarded contract for ballistic missile launch warning system

 S. Koreans march to protest US missile defence system

 Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile
NUKEWARS
RAMSYS GmbH awarded RAM missile contract

 IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing
NUKEWARS
Leonardo, Hensoldt awarded $323 million U.K. IFF contract

 Smart Quadcopters Find their Way without Human Help or GPS

 China drone king turns to farming

 Rockwell Collins to supply avionics for General Atomics MQ-9B
NUKEWARS
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
NUKEWARS
Switzerland orders Saab's anti-tank weapon

 Denmark contracts with General Dynamics for EAGLE armored ATVs

 Four companies receive contracts for non-lethal weapons development

 BAE, Leonardo partner on precision-guided artillery ammunition
NUKEWARS
House Appropriations defense subcommittee bill could mean more ships, planes

 Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale
NUKEWARS
Under US pressure, UN agrees on deep cuts to peacekeeping

 Australia accused of spying on China: Chinese media

 Provocateur Ai Weiwei taunts US with activist piece

 China protests alleged Indian border incursion
NUKEWARS
Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement