Atlas Dynamics Introduces Fixed Wing UAV with 5-Hour Flight Time, 150 Kilometer Operational Range

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Riga, Latvia (SPX) Sep 07, 2017
Atlas Dynamics will display its new fixed wing UAV, the Atlas Blue-J, at InterDrone 2017. The Blue-J features a 3.5-meter wing span, four to six hours of flight time and a 150-kilometer operational range.
Ideally suited for large-scale security and inspection missions, the fixed wing UAV can be operated in autonomous and semi-autonomous modes, including takeoff and landing. Made fully of carbon fiber, the Atlas Blue-J is lightweight (11kg) and can carry up to a nine-kilogram payload.
"The efficiency of our drones speaks directly to our company's DNA: technological excellence and a passion to simplify complex aerospace technologies for mass adoption," said Ivan Tolchinsky, CEO of Atlas Dynamics.
"While we specialize in drones, we are, at our core, an aerospace company. We plan to continue to develop and bring to market our cutting-edge products, such as the Atlas Blue-J, to develop these advanced technologies into accessible every day tools for professionals around the world."
Atlas' fixed wing UAV is designed with a focus on future homeland security needs. It is suitable for high speed, high altitude missions, with long target duration capabilities and a low radar footprint. Atlas will present the Atlas Blue-J, alongside the recently announced Atlas Pro drone platform and the NEST smart docking station at InterDrone in Las Vegas, September 6-8 from Booth 800.
Washington (AFNS) Sep 01, 2017
The Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office is undergoing final launch preparations for the fifth mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle. The OTV is scheduled to launch on Sept. 7, 2017, onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle. The fifth OTV mission continues to advance the X-37B's performance and flexibility as a space technology demonstrator and host platform for experimental payloads. ... read more
Related Links
Atlas Dynamics
UAV News - Suppliers and Technology
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement