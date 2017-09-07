Atlas Dynamics Introduces Fixed Wing UAV with 5-Hour Flight Time, 150 Kilometer Operational Range



by Staff Writers



Riga, Latvia (SPX) Sep 07, 2017



Atlas Dynamics will display its new fixed wing UAV, the Atlas Blue-J, at InterDrone 2017. The Blue-J features a 3.5-meter wing span, four to six hours of flight time and a 150-kilometer operational range.

Ideally suited for large-scale security and inspection missions, the fixed wing UAV can be operated in autonomous and semi-autonomous modes, including takeoff and landing. Made fully of carbon fiber, the Atlas Blue-J is lightweight (11kg) and can carry up to a nine-kilogram payload.

"The efficiency of our drones speaks directly to our company's DNA: technological excellence and a passion to simplify complex aerospace technologies for mass adoption," said Ivan Tolchinsky, CEO of Atlas Dynamics.

"While we specialize in drones, we are, at our core, an aerospace company. We plan to continue to develop and bring to market our cutting-edge products, such as the Atlas Blue-J, to develop these advanced technologies into accessible every day tools for professionals around the world."

Atlas' fixed wing UAV is designed with a focus on future homeland security needs. It is suitable for high speed, high altitude missions, with long target duration capabilities and a low radar footprint. Atlas will present the Atlas Blue-J, alongside the recently announced Atlas Pro drone platform and the NEST smart docking station at InterDrone in Las Vegas, September 6-8 from Booth 800.

