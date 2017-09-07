Atlas Dynamics Unveils NEST Smart Protective Charging Station for Enhanced Performance of Atlas Pro Platform



by Staff Writers



Riga, Latvia (SPX) Sep 07, 2017



The Atlas NEST, which can be stationary or motorized, is a part of the total drone platform solution the company is delivering to the professional market.

Atlas Dynamics will demonstrate the new Atlas NEST smart protective charging station for autonomous BVLOS operation of the Atlas Pro drone platform at InterDrone 2017.

The Atlas NEST is a landing, protective charging station that allows for BVLOS operation, extended flight range and constant drone readiness in remote locations.

hen the Atlas Pro requires new batteries to extend its flight time for missions in remote locations, it can autonomously land in a NEST charging station where a robotic arm changes the drone's batteries, allowing the Atlas Pro to continue flying to mission completion.

"NEST is not simply a docking station. It is a strategic component of our company's vision for fully autonomous drone missions," explained Guy Cherni, CMO of Atlas Dynamics.

"The ultimate goal of NEST, combined with our autonomous mission OS, is to make a highly sophisticated technology an accessible tool for professionals in every industry. Of course, the automation NEST provides is a key factor in achieving this accessibility."

The Atlas NEST, which can be stationary or motorized, is a part of the total drone platform solution the company is delivering to the professional market.

Designed to enable constant drone readiness and short time to target, Atlas will demonstrate how NEST will enhance the performance capabilities of the recently launched Atlas Pro drone platform at InterDrone in Las Vegas, September 6-8 from Booth 800.

Washington (AFNS) Sep 01, 2017





The Air Force Rapid Capabilities Office is undergoing final launch preparations for the fifth mission of the X-37B Orbital Test Vehicle. The OTV is scheduled to launch on Sept. 7, 2017, onboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 launch vehicle. The fifth OTV mission continues to advance the X-37B's performance and flexibility as a space technology demonstrator and host platform for experimental payloads. ... read more

Related Links

