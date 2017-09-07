Australia developing wearable 'Fight Recorder' for soldiers

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Sep 7, 2017
Australia is developing a data recorder to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, Minister for Defense Industry Christopher Pyne said Thursday.
The "Fight Recorder" -- akin to the so-called black box used on aircraft -- would act as an emergency beacon to reduce the time taken to reach and treat battlefield casualties.
"In addition to serving as a location beacon, the data captured by the Fight Recorder could be used to inform the design and performance of soldier equipment and protective wear," Pyne said in a press release.
Australian telecommunications company Myriota and wearable technology company IMeasureU, will conduct the system development with about $559,000 of funding from the government's Next Generation Technologies Fund.
"Defense will work closely with these companies to help deliver this world-first innovation," Pyne said.
The minister said that when fully developed the recorder could also be used by emergency services and law enforcement personnel.
Chemring Ordinance awarded $11.8M contract for mine clearance devices
The production will take place in Perry, Fla., with the manufacturing run expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2018.
The APOBS Mk 7 Mod 2 is designed for breaching land mines, wire and other anti-personnel obstacles. It weighs 60 pounds and is designed to be carried and deployed by two men.
It can be set up in under two minutes and uses a stand-off rocket with a range of approximately 35 meters. When fired, the rocket carries a line charge of fragmentation grenades retarded by a drogue parachute, which lays the line over the mines and wire.
The explosives then detonate the mines and cut the wire, hopefully clearing a path for follow-up assault by infantry. The APOBS replaces the World War II era Bangalore Torpedo, which is far heavier and takes much more time to set up.
Washington (UPI) Sep 6, 2017
Saab Defense Group will be displaying its business unit Barracuda's Mobile Camouflage System at the Defense and Security Equipment International 2017 trade show, the company announced on Wednesday. The Mobile Camouflage System is designed to be applied to vehicles in several varieties to provide infrared, thermal and radar masking protection against enemy sensors. It can be applied in d ... read more
Related Links
The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement