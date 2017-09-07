Australia developing wearable 'Fight Recorder' for soldiers



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Sep 7, 2017



The company described SmarTrack in a press release as a natural addition to its DOMINATOR infantry soldier suite.

The system is lightweight -- about 5.29 ounces. Its situational awareness data can be transmitted and read on any end-user device held by either the individual operator or the commander.

SmarTrack, through the use of radio frequency ranging technology, gives commanders in urban areas, inside buildings or where GPS signals are jammed a three-dimensional location of force members and a data link to transmit command-and control data between users.

Australia is developing a data recorder to be worn by soldiers on the battlefield, Minister for Defense Industry Christopher Pyne said Thursday.

The "Fight Recorder" -- akin to the so-called black box used on aircraft -- would act as an emergency beacon to reduce the time taken to reach and treat battlefield casualties.

"In addition to serving as a location beacon, the data captured by the Fight Recorder could be used to inform the design and performance of soldier equipment and protective wear," Pyne said in a press release.

Australian telecommunications company Myriota and wearable technology company IMeasureU, will conduct the system development with about $559,000 of funding from the government's Next Generation Technologies Fund.

"Defense will work closely with these companies to help deliver this world-first innovation," Pyne said.

The minister said that when fully developed the recorder could also be used by emergency services and law enforcement personnel.

Chemring Ordinance awarded $11.8M contract for mine clearance devices

Washington (UPI) Sep 7, 2017 - Chemring Ordnance Inc. has received a $11.8 million modification to an existing contract for the purchase of Anti-Personnel Obstacle Breaching System MK 7 Mod 2 units, the Department of Defense announced on Wednesday.

The production will take place in Perry, Fla., with the manufacturing run expected to be completed by Oct. 31, 2018.

The APOBS Mk 7 Mod 2 is designed for breaching land mines, wire and other anti-personnel obstacles. It weighs 60 pounds and is designed to be carried and deployed by two men.

It can be set up in under two minutes and uses a stand-off rocket with a range of approximately 35 meters. When fired, the rocket carries a line charge of fragmentation grenades retarded by a drogue parachute, which lays the line over the mines and wire.

The explosives then detonate the mines and cut the wire, hopefully clearing a path for follow-up assault by infantry. The APOBS replaces the World War II era Bangalore Torpedo, which is far heavier and takes much more time to set up.

Washington (UPI) Sep 6, 2017





Saab Defense Group will be displaying its business unit Barracuda's Mobile Camouflage System at the Defense and Security Equipment International 2017 trade show, the company announced on Wednesday. The Mobile Camouflage System is designed to be applied to vehicles in several varieties to provide infrared, thermal and radar masking protection against enemy sensors. It can be applied in d ... read more

