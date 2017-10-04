Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates
 by Richard Tomkins
 Washington (UPI) Oct 4, 2017


Australia's Collins-class submarines and Anzac-class frigates are to undergo modernization under separate programs of the Australian government.

Minister for Defense Marise Payne and Minister for Defense Industry Christopher Pyne said Wednesday that two projects for the submarines will sustain and enhance the capability of the submarines until their envisioned replacement.

The first project will deal with the obsolescence of the vessels' control system and the second involves improved communications.

"The 2016 Defense White Paper makes it clear submarines are an essential part of Australia's defense strategy and a powerful instrument for deterring conflict and contributing to anti-submarine warfare in our region," Payne said in a press release. "The Government is committed to continuing appropriate investments in the Collins class, including priority capability enhancements, obsolescence management and fleet sustainment.

"Combined the projects will inject approximately $422 million into the Australian economy over the next 20 years," Defense Industry Minister Pyne added.

ASC, formerly called the Australian Submarine Company is to manage integration of the upgraded systems while SAAB Australia is upgrading the submarine control system. Raytheon Australia will coordinate the communications upgrade.

Meawhile, Anzac-class frigates are to receive a new air search radar, known as the CEAFAR2-L, from Australian company CEA Technologies under a $115.7 million contract.

The award is part of a $312.7 million program to modify the ships and integrate the new radars.

"The air search radar upgrade will ensure Defense is able to adapt to modern and evolving air and missile threats and maintain a capability edge for the life of the Anzac class," Pyne said.

"CEA Technologies will build on the technology developed for the Anzac-class frigates to develop the next-generation of air search radars for the future frigates."

MILPLEX
BAE Systems Australia to support Indigenous companies
 Washington (UPI) Oct 1, 2017
 BAE Systems Australia will support the development and creation of Indigenous defense companies if it is chosen to build new Navy frigates. BAE said it will support as many as 20 new firms and is already working with the Indigenous Defense Consortium to identify opportunities for existing businesses to develop technical capabilities required for Australia's SEA 5000 program, among other ... read more
Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILPLEX
PAC-3 MSE Test Successful from Remote Launcher

 Saudi intercepts Yemen rebel missile

 Lockheed Martin to replace USS Fitzgerald's SPY-1D AEGIS radar

 Orbital ATK launches Patriot system target vehicle
MILPLEX
Taiwan navy personnel jailed for fatal missile misfire

 Putin in Turkey for talks on weapons deal, Syria

 Navy contracts Orbital ATK for additional AARGM missiles

 Irish Army conducts exercises with RBS 70 surface-to-air missiles
MILPLEX
Driverless hover-taxi makes first 'concept' flight in Dubai

 Drones, Fighter jets on table as Mattis visits key ally India

 Wanted: Novel Approaches for Detecting and Stopping Small Unmanned Air Systems

 Landmark study suggests risks vary widely in drone-human impacts
MILPLEX
Asia-Pacific nation orders Harris communications gear, network

 82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 Spectra Airbus SlingShot Partnership Extension

 Airbus prepares the future European Governmental Satellite Communications programme
MILPLEX
Raytheon awarded contract for upgrades to Small Diameter Bomb

 African country orders Elbit defense electronic systems

 Meggitt touts small arms training systems

 Norway signs deal with Saab for Carl-Gustaf ammunition
MILPLEX
Leonardo opens new site in Australia

 BAE Systems Australia to support Indigenous companies

 Saab eyes possible U.S. factory location

 Britain suspends Myanmar training; Britain, Saudi Arabia sign military deal
MILPLEX
Hong Kong lawmaker guilty of desecrating Chinese flag

 Seesaw US-China ties on an upswing as Trump plans trip

 Trump accepts Duterte's ASEAN summit invite after all

 40,000 troops in Russian war games: US general
MILPLEX
Creative use of noise brings bio-inspired electronic improvement

 Assembly of nanoparticles proceeds like a zipper

 Application of air-sensitive semiconductors in nanoelectronics

 A new kind of optical nanosensor uses torque for signal processing



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement