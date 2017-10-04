Australia to upgrade submarines, frigates

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) Oct 4, 2017
Australia's Collins-class submarines and Anzac-class frigates are to undergo modernization under separate programs of the Australian government.
Minister for Defense Marise Payne and Minister for Defense Industry Christopher Pyne said Wednesday that two projects for the submarines will sustain and enhance the capability of the submarines until their envisioned replacement.
The first project will deal with the obsolescence of the vessels' control system and the second involves improved communications.
"The 2016 Defense White Paper makes it clear submarines are an essential part of Australia's defense strategy and a powerful instrument for deterring conflict and contributing to anti-submarine warfare in our region," Payne said in a press release. "The Government is committed to continuing appropriate investments in the Collins class, including priority capability enhancements, obsolescence management and fleet sustainment.
"Combined the projects will inject approximately $422 million into the Australian economy over the next 20 years," Defense Industry Minister Pyne added.
ASC, formerly called the Australian Submarine Company is to manage integration of the upgraded systems while SAAB Australia is upgrading the submarine control system. Raytheon Australia will coordinate the communications upgrade.
Meawhile, Anzac-class frigates are to receive a new air search radar, known as the CEAFAR2-L, from Australian company CEA Technologies under a $115.7 million contract.
The award is part of a $312.7 million program to modify the ships and integrate the new radars.
"The air search radar upgrade will ensure Defense is able to adapt to modern and evolving air and missile threats and maintain a capability edge for the life of the Anzac class," Pyne said.
"CEA Technologies will build on the technology developed for the Anzac-class frigates to develop the next-generation of air search radars for the future frigates."
