BAE Systems Australia starts power and propulsion team

BAE Systems in Australia has signed an agreement to create a power and propulsion team to support future Australian Naval programs.

Its partners include David Brown Santasalo, L3, Naval Group, MTU/ Penske and Rolls Royce, each an original equipment manufacturer (OEM) of power and propulsion systems.

The companies are to work collaboratively with BAE Systems to transfer knowledge and capability to Australia for the design of modern anti-submarine warfare frigates.

The agreement includes technology transfer and transfer of intellectual property to ensure Australia becomes a regional leader in the construction, maintenance and development of electrical power and propulsion systems. It also aims to grow manufacturing, assembly test and integration of P&P equipment systems in Australia and set up and expand local original equipment manufacturers offices in Australia.

"Between our respective companies we have significant global expertise in power and propulsion systems," said BAE Systems SEA 5000 Managing Director Nigel Stewart. "We are all committed to further develop these technologies in Australia to help create and sustain advanced manufacturing jobs and to help develop skills that will be attractive not just in Australia but for the global market."

Added Rob Madders, general manager Australia & New Zealand, Rolls Royce: "Growing Australian capability through the construction and maintenance of the complex systems that enable a naval frigate to operate, requires the OEM to commit to fully transferring required technical information. Through the P&P Team, Rolls Royce and the other companies which BAE Systems has assembled for its P&P team, will do precisely that."

