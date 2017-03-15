Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILTECH
BAE Systems enlists Czech firm for armored vehicle parts
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Mar 15, 2017


BAE Systems selected Czech defense firm VOP CZ to provide supporting components for Infantry Fighting Vehicles being built for the Austrian government.

The contract, signed in February, builds on the existing partnership between the two defense manufacturers. BAE Systems and VOP CZ agreed to collaborate in 2016 on replacing the Czech Republic's fleet of BMP-2 armored vehicles with the CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle.

Under the terms of the agreement, the Czech firm will cooperate with BAE Systems' Sweden-based subsidiary, BAE Systems Hägglunds. Company officials maintain the pact marks a milestone for the strategic corporate alliance.

"This order is an excellent opportunity to establish working processes and relationships between the two companies well in advance of the far more extensive cooperation required for the BMP-2 replacement program," BAE Systems' Peter Nygren said in a press release.

Nygren went on to add the partnership will be a boon for the Czech economy by adding more jobs in the country's defense sector.

"Developing cooperation with a major foreign defense company is an important part of our company business strategy," VOP CZ state enterprise director Marek Špok said.

The CV90 Infantry Fighting Vehicle was initially developed for the Swedish army in the mid 1980s, and is currently in service with armed forces in Denmark, Finland, The Netherlands and Switzerland.

The vehicle is protected by a steel hull capable of withstanding 30mm armor-piercing rounds. Later variants were developed to provide operators improved protection against mines and improvised explosive devices.

MILTECH
U.S. Army seeks larger munitions stockpile, citing 'readiness crisis'
 Washington (UPI) Mar 10, 2017
 U.S. Army leaders implored lawmakers to fund more munitions procurements, citing a shortage of spares, in a statement to a House Armed Services subcommittee. The meeting was overseen by House Armed Services Subcommittee On Readiness Chairman Rep. Joe Wilson, R-S.C., who echoed Army concerns over an alleged stockpile shortage. "Over the past several weeks, both our full committee ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com
Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
Raytheon developing next-gen missile defense communications

 Australia's HMAS Hobart completes sea trials with Aegis

 UN hopes for easing of tensions after Chinese anger over THAAD

 China vows 'resolute' measures after THAAD deployment
MILTECH
MBDA unveils new short-range air defense platform

 India test fires BrahMos Extended Range missile

 Russia denies US claims it has violated arms treaty

 U.S. Navy test fires surface to surface missile module
MILTECH
Trump gives CIA power to conduct drone strikes

 US military deploys attack drones to S. Korea

 Leonardo subsidiary to buy laser technology company Daylight Solutions

 Kelvin Hughes launching counter-drone system
MILTECH
Harris radio system gains NSA certification

 Intelsat General becomes Airbus channel partner for military satellite communications

 Rockwell Collins, Australian air force test WBHF communication system

 Space aggressors jam AF, allies' systems
MILTECH
U.S. Army picks Revision Military for new helmets

 Navistar supplying MRAP armored vehicles to Pakistan, UAE

 Supacat teams in bid for Dutch Army contract

 Electro-magnetic energy module developed for Railgun
MILTECH
Trump to press Congress for defense spending boost

 BAE Systems eyes defence spending by Trump

 UAE signs over $5 bln in deals at arms fair

 Pentagon chief says military running smoothly amid turbulent transition
MILTECH
Moscow apparently has forces at base in Egypt

 Chinese ships allowed to survey Philippine territory: Duterte

 China slams US election 'farce' in annual rights report

 Chinese ships enter Philippine waters; Sri Lanka scales back China port
MILTECH
The world's first international race for molecule-cars, the Nanocar Race is on

 Phonon nanoengineering: Vibrations of nanoislands dissipate heat more effectively

 Small nanoparticles have surprisingly big effects on polymer nanocomposites

 Most complex nanoparticle crystal ever made by design



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement