BAE plans defense hub in Australia; as group profits soar

Washington (UPI) Aug 1, 2017 - BAE Systems Australia is to build a Defense hub that will manufacture armored vehicles and also consolidate various company businesses on one site, the company announced on Tuesday.

The center is to be located at Fishermans Bend in Melbourne, Victoria.

BAE Systems said in a press release that the facility will be the biggest of its type in the nation and it plans to manufacture the Australian Army's Armed Combat Reconnaissance vehicles there.

As many as 1,000 engineers and technicians to design, develop, deliver and maintain new defense platforms and systems for the Australian Defense Force will work at the center.

In addition to the manufacturing center, the campus will include simulation and training and test facilities.

The hub will also include a globally competitive aerospace business that develops leading edge autonomous systems, electronic warfare, hypersonics and weapons technology. BAE's naval sustainment business will be conducted at Fishermans Bend.

The company said additional details about the center will be released at a later date.