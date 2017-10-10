BAE contracted for additional advanced guided rockets for the Navy

|
|.
|.
|
|
by James Laporta
Washington (UPI) Oct 10, 2017
The U.S. Navy has awarded BAE Systems a new $59.9 million contract for additional advanced precision kill weapon systems, or APKWSTM guidance kits.
On Tuesday, the U.S. Navy requested the APKSTM guidance kits from BAE Systems in order to transform the Department of Defense's standard rocket mutations, the Hydra 70 into laser-guided precision munitions as the growing demand for cost-effective solutions increases amid the concern over civilian casualties and unnecessary collateral damage.
The additional request comes just after a $180.5 million award contract and is apart of a 2016 indefinite delivery, indefinite quantity contract between BAE Systems and the Pentagon for more than $600 million, according to a BAE Systems press release.
The current Defense Department Hydra 70 rocket is a 2.75-inch fin-stabilized unguided munition that is primarily used for air-to-ground deployment against soft and lightly armored targets in confined areas while minimizing collateral damage. The Hydra 70 can be equipped with a variety of warheads for training scenarios or set time detonation. In July, BAE Systems delivered its 10,000th APKWS guidance unit.
"APKWS guidance kits are easy to use, cost-effective, and precise, and they seamlessly integrate with existing munitions and platforms," said Rachel Guill, director of Precision Guidance Solutions at BAE Systems. "Our customers are demanding APKWS because of their extreme precision and mission effectiveness."
BAE Systems says the APKWS rockets "bridges the gap between unguided rockets for area suppression and larger more expensive anti-armor munitions," while "minimizing collateral damage."
The APKWS laser-guidance kits will be installed on multiple airborne platforms -- including A-10 Thunderbolt II, AH-64 Apache, AH-1W/Z Super Cobra/Viper, AV-8B Harrier, F-16 Fighting Falcon, UH-1Y Venom, and other fixed- and rotary-wing platforms, said a BAE Systems press release.
Under current defense Department regulations, the APKWS rockets are the only guided 2.75-inch rockets qualified for use by all four branches of the armed forces.
Washington (UPI) Oct 5, 2017
A potential sale by the United States of AIM-120C-7 Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missiles to Japan has won State Department approval. Notice of the State Department finding was transmitted Wednesday to Congress by the U.S. Defense Security Agency, which manages the U.S. Foreign Military Sales program. "The proposed sale will provide Japan a critical air defense capability to ... read more
Related Links
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement