Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MILTECH
BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Nov 2, 2017


BAE Systems announced Wednesday that the defense contractor has begun production on its sensor technology for the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, or LRASM, following a $40 million prime contractor order from Lockheed Martin.

The sensor technology will enable the AGM-158C LRASM anti-ship cruise missile that's currently under development for the U.S. Navy to "seek and attack specific high-threat maritime targets within the groups of ships, including those protected by sophisticated anti-aircraft system," the company said.

The sensor technology will be used by the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force, BAE said.

The LRASM is said to be a "next-generation" precision-guided stealth missile that relies on precision routing and sensor guidance technology versus intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, network links or GPS navigation. The missile can also operate in contested domains and all weather and lighting conditions, according to BAE Systems.

"The production of our advanced sensor for LRASM is a testament to the strength of our technology and our ability to transition the capability from airframes to missiles," said Joseph Mancini, LRASM program manager at BAE Systems. "Precision guidance and advanced electronics are areas where we have leading capabilities, and where we can provide warfighters with an advantage on the battlefield."

Work on the sensor technology will be conducted at BAE Systems' facilities in Nashua, N.H., and Wayne, N.J.

MILTECH
CACI International to support Army C4ISR
 Washington (UPI) Oct 29, 2017
 The U.S. Army has given a task order to CACI International for support to its Communications-Electronics Research, Development, and Engineering Center. The task order in support for the CERDEC Flight Activity unit is for four years and has a value of $91 million, the company reported. "CACI has enjoyed a long relationship supporting CERDEC's Flight Activity with innovative system ... read more
Related Links
 The latest in Military Technology for the 21st century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MILTECH
Russia conducts ballistic missile tests

 Report: Japan eyeing SM-6 missiles for defense program

 Lockheed Martin missile defense sensor technology receives prototyping contract

 Lockheed Martin to develop missile defense tools under DoD deal
MILTECH
Indonesia orders NASAMS air defense system

 Brazil orders man-portable air defense system from Saab

 Royal Canadian Air Force to buy air-to-air missiles from U.S.

 Iran says to continue developing ballistic missiles
MILTECH
Insitu awarded $9.2M for parts, sustainment of RQ-21A

 New RoboBee flies, dives, swims and explodes out the of water

 Boeing invests in autonomous flight technology company

 Drone Aviation awarded contract for Enhanced WASP Tactical Aerostat from US Defense Dept
MILTECH
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies

 Harris supplying tactical radios to Navy, Marines
MILTECH
US court blocks Trump's military transgender ban

 CACI International to support Army C4ISR

 State Department approves Kuwaiti M1A1 tank deal

 Lockheed gets Air Force production order for Paveway II kits
MILTECH
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
MILTECH
As China aims for 'world-class army', Asia starts to worry

 Japan PM Abe begins new term with vow to increase North Korea pressure

 China crowns Xi with name once reserved for Mao Zedong

 China, ASEAN hold joint naval drills as tensions ease
MILTECH
New research explore the limits of nanomaterials and atomic effects for nanotechnology

 Researchers reveal the effect of nano-diamond on magnetorheological fluids

 Researchers show how nanoscale patterning can decrease metal fatigue

 New technique produces tunable, nanoporous materials



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement