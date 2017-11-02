BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology



by James Laporta



Washington (UPI) Nov 2, 2017



BAE Systems announced Wednesday that the defense contractor has begun production on its sensor technology for the Long Range Anti-Ship Missile, or LRASM, following a $40 million prime contractor order from Lockheed Martin.

The sensor technology will enable the AGM-158C LRASM anti-ship cruise missile that's currently under development for the U.S. Navy to "seek and attack specific high-threat maritime targets within the groups of ships, including those protected by sophisticated anti-aircraft system," the company said.

The sensor technology will be used by the U.S. Navy and the U.S. Air Force, BAE said.

The LRASM is said to be a "next-generation" precision-guided stealth missile that relies on precision routing and sensor guidance technology versus intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, network links or GPS navigation. The missile can also operate in contested domains and all weather and lighting conditions, according to BAE Systems.

"The production of our advanced sensor for LRASM is a testament to the strength of our technology and our ability to transition the capability from airframes to missiles," said Joseph Mancini, LRASM program manager at BAE Systems. "Precision guidance and advanced electronics are areas where we have leading capabilities, and where we can provide warfighters with an advantage on the battlefield."

Work on the sensor technology will be conducted at BAE Systems' facilities in Nashua, N.H., and Wayne, N.J.

Washington (UPI) Oct 29, 2017





The U.S. Army has given a task order to CACI International for support to its Communications-Electronics Research, Development, and Engineering Center. The task order in support for the CERDEC Flight Activity unit is for four years and has a value of $91 million, the company reported. "CACI has enjoyed a long relationship supporting CERDEC's Flight Activity with innovative system ... read more

Related Links

