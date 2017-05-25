BAE receives contract for Royal Australian Navy SATCOM upgrades



by Stephen Carlson



Washington (UPI) May 25, 2017



BAE Systems Australia has been awarded a $30 million contract for satellite communications upgrades for the Royal Australian Navy, the company announced Thursday.

The modifications would apply to the maritime element of the Advanced SATCOM Terrestrial Infrastructure System, or MASTIS. The program will greatly increase the bandwidth of the current system and allow better interoperability between defense satellites, aircraft and ships.

"The upgrade will provide the Royal Australian Navy with a capability edge that will significantly improve its ability to keep our nation safe by providing the very latest in satellite communications interoperability," Glynn Phillips, chief executive of BAE Systems Australia, said in a press release.

MASTIS terminals carry two antennas and allow the system to communicate with two satellites at a time across multiple communication bands.

The MASTIS system is fitted to Landing Helicopter Dock and Air Warfare Destroyers. The upgrade will apply to 17 ships and a training suite, and the program will be conducted in cooperation with Airbus Defense and Space.

