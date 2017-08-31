Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
NUKEWARS
Beijing slams calls for new NK sanctions; Russia warns US against using force
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 31, 2017


Japan says expelled North Korean fishing flotilla
Tokyo (AFP) Aug 31, 2017 - Japan's coastguard expelled hundreds of North Korean fishing vessels from its waters this summer, officials said Thursday, as tensions soar in response to Pyongyang launching a missile over its neighbour.

The agency said it fired water cannon at some boats whose crew refused orders to leave the Yamato Banks, a rich fishing ground in the Sea of Japan (East Sea), adding that the expulsions started in mid-July.

It was the first time the coastguard revealed it has being booting the North Korean ships from Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The announcement came two days after North Korea launched a missile over Japanese territory, drawing global condemnation and stoking calls for more sanctions against the regime.

Japan's coastguard said it issued at least 820 warnings to North Korean boats trawling illegally in its economic zone, which extends some 200 nautical miles from its coastline.

The agency added that a particular boat might have received more than one warning.

"Since mid-August, we haven't seen North Korean fishing vessels in waters around the Yamato Banks," an agency official said.

Every year, badly damaged boats -- sometimes with rotting corpses inside -- wash up on Japan's shores. They are believed by some experts to be North Korean fishing boats that had ventured far from their own coast in search of bigger catches to alleviate the impoverished nation's regular food shortages.

In July, Tokyo said it has lodged a protest with Pyongyang after one of its patrol vessels was chased by an apparently armed fishing boat believed to be from North Korea within Japan's EEZ.

Spain orders N.Korea embassy to reduce staff
Madrid (AFP) Aug 31, 2017 - Spain told the North Korean embassy on Thursday to reduce its staff in the country in protest against Pyongyang's repeated missile launches and nuclear weapons tests.

North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes "create a serious threat to peace in the region and to global security," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The embassy of the DPRK had been warned by the foreign ministry that the continuation of these actions would have consequences on bilateral relations," it added.

"Today the DPRK ambassador has been summoned and the position of the Spanish government has been reiterated and he was informed of the decision to reduce the number of diplomatic staff at his representation in Madrid."

The North Korean embassy, which opened in 2014, is staffed by an ambassador and two diplomats, a foreign ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

"One of the two diplomats will have to leave by September 30," she said.

North Korea -- the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) -- has repeatedly conducted missile launches in recent months, despite being barred from doing so under United Nations rules.

The country fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday in a major escalation that triggered global alarm and a furious response from Tokyo.

China condemned "destructive" calls for new sanctions on North Korea Thursday, warning Japan, the US and Britain that diplomacy was needed to avert crisis days after nuclear-armed Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan.

Foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said sanctions alone "cannot fundamentally resolve the issue", amid reports the three countries were pushing for new restrictions on North Korean oil imports and foreign workers.

"It is a pity that some countries selectively ignore the requirements for dialogue in the resolutions -- they only emphasise sanctions," she told a regular press briefing, adding "these words and deeds play a destructive role instead of a constructive role in solving the Korean Peninsula nuclear issue".

"The current situation on the Korean peninsula is not a screenplay, it's not a computer game. It is a real situation that directly bears on the security of the people on the peninsula and the whole regional peace and tranquility," she said.

Her comments came as Japanese Foreign Minister Taro Kono told reporters Thursday that Japan and the United States would seek fresh sanctions to stop the North's missile and nuclear tests.

Tokyo planned to enhance efforts with Washington to persuade China and Russia to change their positions against an envisaged oil embargo with a new UN Security Council resolution, Japan's Jiji news agency reported Thursday, citing informed sources.

Britain, whose Prime Minister Theresa May is visiting Japan, has called for new UN sanctions against North Korea that would target guest workers sent mostly to Russia and China, and whose wages are a source of revenue for Pyongyang.

The UN Security Council has already imposed seven sets of sanctions on Pyongyang, the most recent of which were passed earlier this month, but the measures have done little to quell Kim Jong-Un's nuclear missile ambitions.

Their effectiveness hinges largely on China, which accounts for 90 percent of trade with North Korea but is suspected of failing to enforce past UN measures.

On Tuesday, UN diplomats secured a unanimous condemnation of Pyongyang's latest missile tests, but it was not expected to immediately lead to new or tightened sanctions, with divisions among the 15-member council on how to proceed.

The North set off global alarm Tuesday when it fired an intermediate-range missile over Japan, triggering condemnation from the UN Security Council and world leaders including the US and Britain.

China has long called for the issue to be resolved through dialogue, but prospects for a diplomatic solution look increasingly dim as North Korea's provocations have been met with escalating rhetoric, particularly from the US.

In response to the latest missile launches, US President Donald Trump took to Twitter to condemn Pyongyang, writing "the US has been talking to North Korea, and paying them extortion money, for 25 years. Talking is not the answer!"

North Korea says more missiles to come as UN condemns launch
 Washington (AFP) Aug 30, 2017
 A frustrated US President Donald Trump hit out at the slow pace of diplomacy Wednesday as nuclear-armed North Korea's Kim Jong-Un threatened ever more missile tests. UN diplomats secured yet another unanimous condemnation of Pyongyang's tests on Tuesday after the North fired an intermediate-range Hwasong-12 over Japan. But Kim was unmoved by the rebuke and boasted that the launch was a ... read more
NUKEWARS
