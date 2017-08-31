Beijing slams calls for new NK sanctions; Russia warns US against using force

Tokyo (AFP) Aug 31, 2017 - Japan's coastguard expelled hundreds of North Korean fishing vessels from its waters this summer, officials said Thursday, as tensions soar in response to Pyongyang launching a missile over its neighbour.

The agency said it fired water cannon at some boats whose crew refused orders to leave the Yamato Banks, a rich fishing ground in the Sea of Japan (East Sea), adding that the expulsions started in mid-July.

It was the first time the coastguard revealed it has being booting the North Korean ships from Japan's exclusive economic zone (EEZ).

The announcement came two days after North Korea launched a missile over Japanese territory, drawing global condemnation and stoking calls for more sanctions against the regime.

Japan's coastguard said it issued at least 820 warnings to North Korean boats trawling illegally in its economic zone, which extends some 200 nautical miles from its coastline.

The agency added that a particular boat might have received more than one warning.

"Since mid-August, we haven't seen North Korean fishing vessels in waters around the Yamato Banks," an agency official said.

Every year, badly damaged boats -- sometimes with rotting corpses inside -- wash up on Japan's shores. They are believed by some experts to be North Korean fishing boats that had ventured far from their own coast in search of bigger catches to alleviate the impoverished nation's regular food shortages.

In July, Tokyo said it has lodged a protest with Pyongyang after one of its patrol vessels was chased by an apparently armed fishing boat believed to be from North Korea within Japan's EEZ.

Spain orders N.Korea embassy to reduce staff

Madrid (AFP) Aug 31, 2017 - Spain told the North Korean embassy on Thursday to reduce its staff in the country in protest against Pyongyang's repeated missile launches and nuclear weapons tests.

North Korea's nuclear and ballistic missile programmes "create a serious threat to peace in the region and to global security," the foreign ministry said in a statement.

"The embassy of the DPRK had been warned by the foreign ministry that the continuation of these actions would have consequences on bilateral relations," it added.

"Today the DPRK ambassador has been summoned and the position of the Spanish government has been reiterated and he was informed of the decision to reduce the number of diplomatic staff at his representation in Madrid."

The North Korean embassy, which opened in 2014, is staffed by an ambassador and two diplomats, a foreign ministry spokeswoman told AFP.

"One of the two diplomats will have to leave by September 30," she said.

North Korea -- the Democratic People's Republic of Korea (DPRK) -- has repeatedly conducted missile launches in recent months, despite being barred from doing so under United Nations rules.

The country fired a ballistic missile over Japan on Tuesday in a major escalation that triggered global alarm and a furious response from Tokyo.