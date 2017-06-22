Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















WAR REPORT
Blast hits western Turkey near NATO facility: state media
 by Staff Writers
 Ankara (AFP) June 22, 2017


A blast on Thursday hit the western Turkish city of Izmir, close to a NATO military facility, but there were no casualties, state media reported.

The explosion took place near a cemetery and the NATO facility in the Konak district of Izmir around 7:50 am (0450 GMT), state-run Anadolu news agency said.

The blast destroyed a wall and shattered the windows of buildings close by, Anadolu reported.

Initial findings said the explosion was caused by a stun grenade left by the wall, the agency said.

A witness quoted by Anadolu said the explosion took place just after a military vehicle passed by.

Reports said that the blast took place near to the Izmir air station, which is used by the US air force.

Reports of unrest are rare in the Aegean city but the blast comes after two people were killed in a car bombing in Izmir in January outside a courthouse, which was attributed to Kurdish militants.

Turkey has been hit by a series of attacks in the last 18 months blamed on Kurdish separatists and Islamic State jihadists, killing hundreds of people. It has also seen sporadic attacks by ultra-left groups.

WAR REPORT
Shaken by bombing, Colombia pushes on with peace drive
 Bogota (AFP) June 20, 2017
 A deadly mall bombing and the kidnapping of foreign journalists have laid bare the dangers facing Colombia even as its biggest rebel group Tuesday launched the final phase of its disarmament. The demobilization of the leftist FARC under a peace accord with the government and peace talks with the last active rebel force, the ELN, are meant to end more than half a century of violence. But ... read more
Related Links
 Space War News
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

WAR REPORT
Suspected N.Korea drone filmed missile defence site: Seoul

 Seoul trapped between a rock and a THAAD place; NK tests cruise missile

 S. Korea to freeze new THAAD deployment pending probe

 Russia nears deal to sell air-defence system to Turkey
WAR REPORT
IAI test fires new surface-to-surface missile

 Raytheon, Kongsberg to bid for Navy missile contract

 New SM-6 missile variant to begin at-sea testing

 Raytheon receives $618 million contract for SM-2 missiles
WAR REPORT
Insitu receives $45 million contract extension for SOCOM UAVs

 US-led coalition downs Iran-made drone in Syria

 Leonardo receives NATO surveillance system contract

 Can use of a drone improve response times for out-of-hospital cardiac arrests compared to an ambulance
WAR REPORT
Harris Corp. awarded Special Forces radio contract

 Airbus provides German troops with support communications at 15 sites worldwide

 Airbus further extends channel partner program for military satellite communications in Asia

 Radio communications have surprising influence on Earth's near-space environment
WAR REPORT
Elbit debuts loitering munition system

 Australia tests combat recon vehicles

 NCI wins place on $37.4B C4ISR-related contract vehicle

 Prague aims to halt EU gun control law
WAR REPORT
Weapons found after shots fired in oil field: Saudi

 Mattis, Dunford press Congress for increased, stable budgets

 Senate narrowly defeats resolution blocking Saudi arms sale

 Dassault, Indian partner breaking ground on facility
WAR REPORT
China, Russia to hold joint naval drills in Baltic Sea

 NATO jet approaches Russian defence minister's plane

 NATO holds first war games on vulnerable Baltic corridor

 Russian jet conducts 'unsafe' intercept of US plane
WAR REPORT
Silver atom nanoclusters could become efficient biosensors

 Chemists perform surgery on nanoparticles

 Superconducting nanowire memory cell, miniaturized technology

 Nanotechnology reveals hidden depths of bacterial 'machines'



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement