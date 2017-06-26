Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
MISSILE DEFENSE
Boecore awarded contract for ballistic missile launch warning system
 by Stephen Carlson
 Washington (UPI) Jun 26, 2017


Boecore has received a $93 million contract to provide support for the Shared Early Warning System operated by the U.S. Air Force Space Command.

The contract provides maintenance, operations, and logistical support for SEWS operations, the Department of Defense announced Friday. Work will be conducted at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2022.

The contract includes foreign military sales to combatant commands and combatant command-sponsored foreign allies. The award was competitive with seven bids received.

SEWS is a space-based missile launch detection system. It is designed to spot and track the exhaust plumes of enemy ballistic missiles, allowing other missile tracking systems time to locate the missile. This information is then quickly disseminated to U.S. military bases, units, and ballistic missile defense networks worldwide.

The system includes two satellite networks, the venerable Defense Support Program and the Space Based Infrared System.

The Defense Support Program dates back to the early 1970's with upgrades and is set to be gradually replaced by the Space Based Infrared System. Seven allied nations are included in the network, with other countries included on an at-need basis.

MISSILE DEFENSE
S. Koreans march to protest US missile defence system
 Seoul (AFP) June 24, 2017
 Thousands of protesters marched near the US embassy in Seoul on Saturday, accusing President Donald Trump of "forcing" South Korea to deploy a controversial American missile defence system opposed by China. The protest came as South Korea's new president Moon Jae-In heads to Washington next week for his first summit with Trump amid soaring tensions over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.
