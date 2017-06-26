Boecore awarded contract for ballistic missile launch warning system

|
by Stephen Carlson
Washington (UPI) Jun 26, 2017
Boecore has received a $93 million contract to provide support for the Shared Early Warning System operated by the U.S. Air Force Space Command.
The contract provides maintenance, operations, and logistical support for SEWS operations, the Department of Defense announced Friday. Work will be conducted at Peterson Air Force Base, Colo. and is expected to be complete by June 30, 2022.
The contract includes foreign military sales to combatant commands and combatant command-sponsored foreign allies. The award was competitive with seven bids received.
SEWS is a space-based missile launch detection system. It is designed to spot and track the exhaust plumes of enemy ballistic missiles, allowing other missile tracking systems time to locate the missile. This information is then quickly disseminated to U.S. military bases, units, and ballistic missile defense networks worldwide.
The system includes two satellite networks, the venerable Defense Support Program and the Space Based Infrared System.
The Defense Support Program dates back to the early 1970's with upgrades and is set to be gradually replaced by the Space Based Infrared System. Seven allied nations are included in the network, with other countries included on an at-need basis.
