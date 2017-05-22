Boeing expands business ties with Saudis

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington DC (UPI) May 22, 2017
Boeing is strengthening business ties with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in the area of defense products, the company reports.
The company said agreements signed during the state visit to Saudi Arabia by U.S. President Donald Trump will not only strengthen existing relationships with the kingdom but also create or sustain thousands of jobs in both the United States and Saudi Arabia, and enhance regional security.
Boeing said the agreements include the purchase of Chinook helicopters and associated support services, and guided weapons. The Saudis also agreed to purchase P-8 Poseidon maritime, patrol and reconnaissance aircraft.
Boeing said it will also establish a joint venture with the kingdom to provide sustainment services for a variety of military platforms.
"These announcements reaffirm our commitment to the economic growth, prosperity and national security of both Saudi Arabia and the United States, helping to create or sustain thousands of jobs in our two countries," Dennis Muilenburg, chairman, president and chief executive officer at Boeing, said in a press release.
"Our decades-long partnership with the kingdom began in 1945 when President Roosevelt presented a DC-3 to King Abdul Aziz Al Saud, launching commercial air travel in the region. We welcome the opportunity to continue that support. I appreciate the efforts of King Salman, President Trump and his administration to support American manufacturers as we seek to grow at home and around the world."
Boeing and Saudi Arabia signed a number of commercial aviation agreements in addition to the military ones.
