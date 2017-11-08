Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
MISSILE DEFENSE
Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early
 by James Laporta
 Washington (UPI) Nov 8, 2017


Boeing and the Ground-based Midcourse Defense team on Tuesday announced that they have installed the 44th interceptor, the last installation of 2017 for the ground-based surface-to-air anti-ballistic missile defense system.

The Department of Defense set out to increase America's long-range defense ballistic missiles to 44 interceptors by the end of 2017, with Boeing meeting the goal ahead of schedule. The company has been the system's prime contractor since 2001.

"The ballistic missile threat that our partners in the Missile Defense Agency are defending this country from requires always-ready capabilities," Norm Tew, Boeing vice president and GMD program director, said in a news release. "As the system architect for nearly two decades, Boeing continues to deliver through our expertise in developing, testing and fielding progressively advanced solutions for this vital mission."

Boeing says their latest interceptor includes features demonstrated in the successful intercontinental ballistic missile intercept test conducted in May.

The interceptor is launched from a ground-based silo after receiving detection and tracking information from land, sea, and space-based sensors, in order to destroy incoming ballistic missile threats.

The GMD system includes command-and-control facilities, communications terminals and a 20,000-mile fiber-optic communications network that interfaces with ballistic missile defense radars and other sensors, according to Boeing.

The announcement from Boeing comes on the same day as President Donald J. Trump delivered his first major speech in Asia to the South Korean National Assembly in Seoul, which included a direct warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un that nuclear provocation could result in devastating consequences for the communist nation.

"The weapons you are acquiring are not making you safer, they are putting your regime in grave danger," Trump said. "Every step you take down this dark path increases the peril you face."

"That would be a fatal miscalculation," Trump said of North Korean threats to strike the United States and its allies. "This a very different administration than the United States has had in the past. Do not underestimate us. And do not try us."

MISSILE DEFENSE
Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival
 Stockholm (AFP) Nov 7, 2017
 Sweden announced Tuesday it has chosen the US Patriot missile defence system over that of a Franco-Italian rival, in an estimated one billion-euro deal. The choice is in line with 2015 strategy to avoid "the degradation" of regional security, and boost the country's armed forces operational capacity after years of austerity, the Swedish defence ministry said in a statement. No details of ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

MISSILE DEFENSE
Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival

 Missile from Yemen intercepted near Riyadh airport

 Russia conducts ballistic missile tests

 Report: Japan eyeing SM-6 missiles for defense program
MISSILE DEFENSE
Raytheon, Australia ink first deal for ground-based air defense system

 US accuses Iran of supplying missile to Yemen

 Raytheon receives $17M contract for missile targeting system

 Raytheon awarded $260M contract for Tomahawk missiles
MISSILE DEFENSE
NASA-Developed Drone Aircraft Offer One-of-a-Kind Capabilities

 Niger to let US forces arm drones in counter-terrorism fight

 Insitu awarded $9.2M for parts, sustainment of RQ-21A

 New RoboBee flies, dives, swims and explodes out the of water
MISSILE DEFENSE
SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system

 NRL clarifies valley polarization for electronic and optoelectronic technologies
MISSILE DEFENSE
MBDA Inc. to produce parts for Small Diameter Bomb

 Swedish army to buy BONUS ammunition from BAE

 BAE receives $40M from Lockheed for sensor technology

 US court blocks Trump's military transgender ban
MISSILE DEFENSE
Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles

 Whistleblower protection bill sent to President as complaints of retaliation grow

 UK defence giant BAE Systems to axe almost 2,000 jobs
MISSILE DEFENSE
France hikes defence spending, inches towards NATO goal

 US defence chief meets NATO to discuss IS, Afghanistan

 Emboldened Xi, weakened Trump hold tough talks

 Philippines scraps sandbar plan after China anger: defence chief
MISSILE DEFENSE
Simple green synthesis is a breath of fresh air

 Subset of carbon nanotubes poses cancer risk similar to asbestos in mice

 New, simplified technique makes light metallic nanofoam

 Researchers show how nanoscale patterning can decrease metal fatigue



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement