Britain 'confident' EU will approve military hub plan; Trump 'pleased' with NATO cost moves



by Staff Writers



London (AFP) May 17, 2017



"If there is no real commitment and follow-through then the alliance is hollow," one official told AFP.

But aides qualified those remarks, saying that was a distant prospect.

Trump "is not going to stay in NATO if NATO doesn't make a lot more progress much quicker," a second senior administration official was quoted as telling a group of foreign reporters earlier Wednesday.

The comments come after a Trump aide suggested that Trump may pull out of NATO entirely, if, as he sees it, European and other allies do not pay their way.

"But if nothing happens, or it happens too slowly, we'll be watching," the official added.

"Right now the president is pleased with what he's seeing. He's seeing them react positively," an official told AFP ahead of Trump's first foreign trip as president, which includes a stop in Brussels to meet with leaders of other NATO member states.

Britain supports setting up an EU military centre and is "confident" that plans will be settled on Thursday, a defence ministry spokeswoman told AFP, following earlier British objections to the project.

"We support the MPCC," the spokeswoman said on Wednesday in reference to a Military Planning Conduct and Capability facility for the bloc.

"We are all confident it will get finalised tomorrow" at a meeting of EU defence ministers in Brussels," she said.

The ministry's comments come after the bloc's foreign affairs chief Federica Mogherini said on Monday she believed the ministers would unanimously back the proposals.

She told reporters in Brussels she had spoken to British defence secretary Michael Fallon on Sunday, telling him that what was important after the March deal was that "once we take at 28 a political decision, then the same 28 should put the same energy into making it operational."

"I would not understand any minister putting an obstacle between a political decision and implementation," she added.

The new facility would initially coordinate three "non-executive military missions" training government forces in Mali, the Central African Republic and Somalia.

Spanish Foreign Minister Alfonso Dastis previously said the 27 other member states wanted to approve the text Monday but could not because of British opposition.

He expressed concern that the same could happen at Thursday's defence ministers' meeting, but his British counterpart Boris Johnson said Monday the differences had been overdone.

"We understand the vital importance of European countries working together to strengthen our defences," he said.

"If they want to come together... with other arrangements, then we don't want to stand in their way. We just (need to) work on the language to make sure that we get it totally right," Johnson said.

EU diplomatic sources said the British government was cautious of not being caught out ahead of the country's June 8 general election, whose dominant theme is Brexit.

Berlin (AFP) May 15, 2017





Berlin on Monday slammed Ankara's refusal to allow German lawmakers to visit a NATO base near Syria and warned it could move its troops elsewhere. The German foreign ministry described as "absolutely unacceptable" Turkey's latest ban on a visit to the Incirlik base in southern Turkey, used by the international coalition fighting the Islamic State group. Germany has about 250 military per ... read more

