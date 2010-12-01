British PM to attend G7, NATO summits as planned

|
by Staff Writers
London (AFP) May 23, 2017
British Prime Minister Theresa May will attend G7 and NATO summits this week as planned, Downing Street said Tuesday, after a terror attack on a pop concert left 22 people dead.
Leaders of the NATO military alliance, including US President Donald Trump, are meeting in Brussels on Thursday.
On Friday and Saturday, Group of Seven leaders from the United States, Japan, Britain, France, Germany, Italy and Canada meet in Sicily.
"G7 and NATO summits continue as planned," May's spokesman told reporters.
Asked if there would be any change to the issues discussed, the spokesman said: "Counter-terrorism is already a very significant part of the agenda."
The prime minister was already expected to lead a discussion on counter-terrorism at the G7.
At least 22 people were killed when a bomber attacked a pop concert in Manchester, northern England, late Monday, with another 59 injured.
Many of the crowd who came to see US star Ariana Grande were teenagers, and an eight-year-old girl was confirmed as one of the victims.
