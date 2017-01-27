Charles Stark Draper Lab tapped for Trident guidance system production



by Ryan Maass



Washington (UPI) Jan 27, 2017



The U.S. Navy has awarded Charles Stark Draper Laboratory with a $53 million contract for Trident D5 MK 6 guidance system production.

Under the contract, the company will perform several services for the submarine-launched ballistic missile including failure verification, testing, repairs, recertification of inertial measurement units electronic assemblies, and electronic modules.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minn.; Clearwater, Fla.; Cambridge, Mass.; and Pittsfield, Mass. The work is expected to be complete by the end of January 2021.

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory received $45.6 million in Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement funds at the time of the contract award in addition to $7.8 million in funds from Britain. The Strategic Systems Programs in Washington, D.C., is listed as the contracting activity.

The Trident II D5 is a submarine-launched ballistic missile developed by Lockheed Martin. The missile was first deployed in 1990 to replace the Polaris, Poseidon, and Trident I C4 programs, and remains in service in the United States and Britain.