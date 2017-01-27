Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
Charles Stark Draper Lab tapped for Trident guidance system production
 by Ryan Maass
 Washington (UPI) Jan 27, 2017


disclaimer: image is for illustration purposes only

The U.S. Navy has awarded Charles Stark Draper Laboratory with a $53 million contract for Trident D5 MK 6 guidance system production.

Under the contract, the company will perform several services for the submarine-launched ballistic missile including failure verification, testing, repairs, recertification of inertial measurement units electronic assemblies, and electronic modules.

According to the U.S. Department of Defense, the work will be performed in Minneapolis, Minn.; Clearwater, Fla.; Cambridge, Mass.; and Pittsfield, Mass. The work is expected to be complete by the end of January 2021.

Charles Stark Draper Laboratory received $45.6 million in Fiscal 2017 weapons procurement funds at the time of the contract award in addition to $7.8 million in funds from Britain. The Strategic Systems Programs in Washington, D.C., is listed as the contracting activity.

The Trident II D5 is a submarine-launched ballistic missile developed by Lockheed Martin. The missile was first deployed in 1990 to replace the Polaris, Poseidon, and Trident I C4 programs, and remains in service in the United States and Britain.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
NUKEWARS
UK govt accused of covering up failed nuclear missile test
 London (AFP) Jan 22, 2017
 The British government was accused on Sunday of covering up a failed test of its nuclear weapons deterrent last year, just weeks before lawmakers voted to renew the system. Prime Minister Theresa May refused to say whether she knew about the reported malfunction of an unarmed missile when she urged MPs to support updating the Trident nuclear system. The Sunday Times newspaper, citing a s ... read more

NUKEWARS
S-500 to strengthen Russia's 'air defense system for the 21 Century'

 SBIRS Missile Warning Satellite Responding to Ground Control

 Israel Introduces Arrow-3 Missile Interceptor System

 Israel army gets new ballistic missile interceptors
NUKEWARS
Pakistan test-fires long-range Ababeel missile

 EU court rejects Russian missile-maker sanctions appeal

 Raytheon wins $235 million SM-6 production contract

 B-52 bomber drops unarmed nuclear cruise missiles in demo
NUKEWARS
Germany extends Heron drone lease contract

 AUDS counter-UAV system achieves TRL-9 status

 GenDyn offers Bluefin SandShark mini-drone for sale online

 UAV performs first ever perched landing using machine learning algorithms
NUKEWARS
Phasor teams with Thales to develop advanced broadband Smart Terminal

 Airbus to supply French satellite communication systems

 Northrop Grumman receives $140m BACN contract modification

 Sharing battlefield information at multiple classification levels via mobile handheld devices
NUKEWARS
Rheinmetall, Steyr Mannlicher announce new assault rifle

 U.S. Army tests Stryker with 30mm cannon

 BAE Systems producing howitzers for India

 Pentagon chief holds fast against torture
NUKEWARS
Egypt's military to form pharmaceutical company

 Canada sidelines a top admiral amid reports of leaks

 Rolls-Royce to pay 671 pounds million in bribery settlement

 Leonardo forms new U.K. company, consolidates businesses
NUKEWARS
NATO says Montenegro membership to send 'clear signal'

 US faces stiff China pushback in S. China Sea

 China says it will not back down on South China Sea

 Trump aide: media is 'opposition,' should shut up
NUKEWARS
NIST updates 'sweet' 1950s separation method to clean nanoparticles from organisms

 Nanocavity and atomically thin materials advance tech for chip-scale light sources

 Ultra-precise chip-scale sensor detects unprecedentedly small changes at the nanoscale

 New low-cost technique converts bulk alloys to oxide nanowires



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement