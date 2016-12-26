Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
China and Sao Tome restore diplomatic ties in snub to Taiwan
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 26, 2016


China signed an agreement to restore diplomatic relations with Sao Tome and Principe Monday, just days after the small African nation announced it had cut ties with Taiwan.

The move comes amid heightened tensions between Beijing and the independence-leaning government of the self-ruled island, which Chinese leaders view as a "renegade province."

Chinese foreign minister Wang Yi and his counterpart Urbino Botelho signed a document formalising their new relationship at the Diaoyutai State Guest House.

"We need to acknowledge that China is playing an increasingly important role internationally," Botelho said, adding "we want to make good on our past mistakes."

Speaking to reporters after the ceremony, Wang said China "highly appreciated" Sao Tome's choice.

"We are happy to see that Sao Tome and Principe has actively conformed to the tide of history, looking at the facts and long-term interests of both countries' peoples," he said.

Last Wednesday, Beijing issued a statement welcoming Sao Tome's decision to split with Taiwan, which it has recognised since 1997.

The move earned a stinging rebuke from Taiwan, which said it condemned the "reckless and unfriendly decision and action by the Sao Tome government."

Taiwanese foreign minister David Lee said Sao Tome had demanded an "astronomical" amount of financial assistance to continue its relations with Taipei, which was refused.

Sao Tome's decision leaves Taiwan with formal diplomatic ties to only 21 states, including just two in Africa, and the Vatican -- its highest profile supporter.

For years, China and Taiwan were locked in a bitter diplomatic tug-of-war, luring away each other's allies with generous financial packages in so-called "chequebook diplomacy".

Diplomatic tussles between the two had eased under Taiwan's previous Beijing-friendly government, but two months after President Tsai Ing-wen's China-sceptic Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) won landslide elections in March, China recognised Taiwan's former ally Gambia.

Cross-strait tensions have been further exacerbated by a highly unusual call from President Tsai to congratulate US president-elect Donald Trump, who has questioned Washington's policy towards the island, including its decision to not formally recognise its government.

Tsai is preparing for a trip next month to meet diplomatic allies in Latin America, and she is expected to pass through the United States, which may irk China.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SUPERPOWERS
China offers guns worth $14 mn for drug war: Philippines
 Manila (AFP) Dec 20, 2016
 China has offered the Philippines guns and equipment worth $14 million to wage its war on drugs and combat terrorism, Manila's defence minister said Tuesday, as ties improve under President Rodrigo Duterte. Beijing has publicly backed the controversial campaign, which has left 5,300 people dead in less than six months and drawn criticism from the United Nations and the United States, Manila' ... read more

SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system

 Raytheon to provide Patriot missile capability for undisclosed country

 Saudis intercept missile fired from Yemen

 US general says missile system in S. Korea in 8-10 months
SUPERPOWERS
Successful flight test for Norwegian missile

 U.S. missile deal for Poland finalized

 U.S. Navy test fires Raytheon SM-6 missile at sea

 Raytheon to perform additional SM-3 Block IIA missile work
SUPERPOWERS
QinetiQ acquires Meggitt Target Systems

 Malawi drone test centre to help with healthcare, disasters

 Amazon completes its first drone delivery, in England

 MBDA's Brimstone missile planned for Britain's Protector drone
SUPERPOWERS
Underwater radio, anyone?

 U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
SUPERPOWERS
Orbital ATK completes Zombie Pathfinder target test for U.S. Army

 U.K. MOD awards competitive Challenger 2 life extension contracts

 General Atomics contracted to support U.S. Army's Gray Eagle

 MBDA completes Enforcer tests
SUPERPOWERS
Saudi projects drop in defence spending

 NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members

 Russia drops out of world's top 5 defense spenders

 US cancels weapons transfers to Saudi over Yemen campaign
SUPERPOWERS
Japan's top court backs Tokyo in bid to relocate Okinawa base

 European populists link Berlin attack to Merkel policies

 Japan cabinet approves biggest defence budget

 China returns seized US naval sea drone
SUPERPOWERS
Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.