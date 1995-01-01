China confirms will limit oil exports to North Korea

Beijing (AFP) Sept 22, 2017 - China warned on Friday that the situation on the Korean Peninsula was "complicated and sensitive" and called for restraint on all sides after North Korea hinted that it might explode a hydrogen bomb over the Pacific Ocean.

Beijing's appeal came as a war of words between Donald Trump and Kim Jong-Un escalated, with the young North Korean leader calling the 71-year-old American president a "mentally deranged US dotard".

On the sidelines of the UN General Assembly in New York, North Korean Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters Pyongyang might now consider detonating a hydrogen bomb outside its territory.

"The situation on the Korean Peninsula now is complicated and sensitive," Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang told a regular press briefing in Beijing.

"All relevant parties should exercise restraint instead of provoking each other," he said.

"We believe that only if relevant parties meet each other halfway can they really solve the Korean Peninsula issue and truly realise peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula."

China has repeatedly called for peace talks, suggesting that Pyongyang halt its nuclear activities in return for the United States suspending military drills in the region.

When asked about Trump's statement Thursday that Chinese banks are curbing trade with North Korea, Lu responded: "As far as I know, the circumstances you described are not consistent with fact."

"As a matter of principle," he continued, "China has always been committed to implementing UN Security Council resolutions and fulfilling our international obligations."

Employees at Chinese bank branches in Beijing and the border city of Yanji -- a major trade and transportation hub between China and North Korea -- told AFP last week that they have suspended financial transactions for North Koreans.

Russia 'concerned' by escalation of Korea tensions after Trump, Kim exchange: Kremlin

Moscow (AFP) Sept 22, 2017 - Russia is "deeply concerned" by the escalation of tensions over North Korea, the Kremlin said on Friday, after US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un exchanged stinging barbs.

"Moscow is deeply concerned by an escalation of tensions on the Korean peninsula related to an exchange of rather rude statements replete with threats," President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Moscow still calls on all interested parties to display restraint so as not to provoke this escalation even further," Peskov said, reiterating Russia's position that the problem surrounding the North's nuclear programme should be settled through negotiations only.

On Tuesday, US President Donald Trump used his maiden address to the UN General Assembly to warn "Rocket Man" Kim that he will "totally destroy" North Korea if it threatens the United States or its allies.

On Thursday Washington ramped up sanctions aimed at curtailing North Korea's nuclear weapons drive.

The move was the latest effort to tighten the screws on Pyongyang over its banned weapons programmes, following it sixth nuclear test -- the largest yet -- and the firing of two missiles over Japan in recent weeks.

In a rare personal attack published hours after Washington announced the tougher sanctions, Kim said Trump was "mentally deranged" and will "pay dearly" for his threat to destroy his country.

Kim's Foreign Minister Ri Yong-ho told reporters Pyongyang might now consider detonating a hydrogen bomb outside its territory.

Washington has refused to negotiate with Pyongyang, despite appeals to do so from China and Russia, who are both uneasy over Trump's bellicose tone.