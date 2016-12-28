Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
China gives Trump the bird
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 28, 2016


A Chinese shopping mall is ringing in the year of the cock with a giant sculpture of a chicken that looks like US president-elect Donald Trump.

China has gone cuckoo for the cartoonish pastiche -- complete with orange pompadour -- of the billionaire politician in Taiyuan, capital of the northern province of Shanxi.

The scowling statue is one of many roosters popping up around the country as it prepares to celebrate the lunar new year at the end of January.

With its tiny wings parroting Trump's distinctive hand gestures, replicas of the bird are available on the Chinese shopping site Taobao for as much as 12,000 yuan ($1,700) for a 10-metre version.

Trump has captured the Chinese imagination, and riled its authorities, with his threats to talk turkey about massive tariffs on Chinese exports.

With his crowing tweets on Twitter, including attacks on China's foreign and economic policy, it is no surprise that the Chinese internet wants to give the strutting American leader the bird.

Earlier in the year, Chinese state media circulated a photo of a rooster with a feathery, golden mane that recalled Trump's infamous crest.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SUPERPOWERS
After Hiroshima, Abe and Obama to pay respects at Pearl Harbor
 Honolulu (AFP) Dec 25, 2016
 Seven months after President Barack Obama visited Hiroshima, the city where World War II all but ended, his Japanese counterpart is paying his respects at the site where the brutal conflict began. Prime Minster Shinzo Abe is traveling to Pearl Harbor, where he and Obama hope to underscore the alliance between their two nations - 75 years after the Japanese surprise attack that brought Ameri ... read more

SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed Martin receives $1.4 billion for Patriot missile sales

 U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system

 Raytheon to provide Patriot missile capability for undisclosed country

 Saudis intercept missile fired from Yemen
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. missile deal for Poland finalized

 Successful flight test for Norwegian missile

 U.S. Navy test fires Raytheon SM-6 missile at sea

 Raytheon to perform additional SM-3 Block IIA missile work
SUPERPOWERS
QinetiQ acquires Meggitt Target Systems

 Britain, France continue drone development project

 Bird-like drone uses feathers for a more precise flight path

 Malawi drone test centre to help with healthcare, disasters
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
SUPERPOWERS
Raytheon offers InSITE for U.S. Army training program

 Orbital ATK completes Zombie Pathfinder target test for U.S. Army

 U.K. MOD awards competitive Challenger 2 life extension contracts

 BAE Systems to provide active protection for Dutch CV90 vehicles
SUPERPOWERS
Trump calls on Boeing to offer quote for F-35 rival

 Saudi projects drop in defence spending

 NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members

 Russia drops out of world's top 5 defense spenders
SUPERPOWERS
India bans foreign funds of 20,000 charities: official

 China and Sao Tome restore diplomatic ties in snub to Taiwan

 Japan cabinet approves biggest defence budget

 After Hiroshima, Abe and Obama to pay respects at Pearl Harbor
SUPERPOWERS
Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.