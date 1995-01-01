China may be the real target of North Korea's pressure

United Nations, United States (AFP) Sept 4, 2017 - Japan on Monday urged the UN Security Council to agree to draft a new sanctions resolution to punish North Korea after its sixth nuclear test as the top UN body met to discuss a response.

"We cannot waste any more time," Japanese Ambassador Koro Bessho told reporters ahead of an emergency council meeting called after Sunday's underground detonation of what is believed to be a hydrogen bomb.

"We need North Korea to feel the pressure -- if they go down this road there will be consequences."

"We hope that at the end of the meeting there is a general feeling that we need to work together to think of a new resolution," he added.

Japan and the United States are holding talks on the next steps with their international partners, Bessho said, but he added that Russia, China and South Korea must be "on board as well."

The United States, Britain, France, Japan and South Korea requested the urgent meeting after North Korea detonated what it described as a hydrogen bomb designed for a long-range missile.

South Korea's defense ministry warned monday that Pyongyang may be preparing another missile launch after two tests in July of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) that apparently brought much of the US mainland into range.

The United States warned that it could launch a "massive military response" to any threats from North Korea and threatened to cut off all trade with any country doing business with North Korea.

The council has imposed seven sets of sanctions on North Korea since it first tested a nuclear device in 2006, but Pyongyang has repeatedly found ways to circumvent the measures.

The most recent resolutions, however, have significantly toughened the sanctions, targeting key exports sectors such as coal that are a source of hard currency for North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un's regime.

France echoed Japan's call, with Ambassador Francois Delattre saying there should be a "swift adoption" of a new sanctions resolution that could target all sectors of North Korea's economy.

Britain said a new sanctions resolution could impose a total ban on North Korean guest workers, most of whom are sent to China and Russia, and whose earnings are a source of revenue for Pyongyang.

The United States and Japan have each imposed unilateral sanctions, with some targeting Chinese and Russian firms or individuals that do business with North Korea.