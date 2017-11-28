Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
NUKEWARS
China permits limited tours to S. Korea as relations warm
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Nov 28, 2017


China is resuming limited tour group travel to South Korea, a sign of warming relations which were strained by Seoul's installation of a US missile defence system.

Tour group operators in Beijing said Tuesday the city's tourism bureau had told them they could resume booking group visits to South Korea.

China halted group travel to the South in March after the country began deploying the Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, which Seoul and Washington say is intended to combat missile threats from nuclear-armed North Korea.

China sees it as a threat to its own military capabilities and slapped a series of restrictions on South Korea in moves seen as economic retaliation.

In addition to the travel curbs it imposed a series of measures on South Korean firms operating in China.

The undeclared sanctions have taken a toll on South Korea's economy, with its economic growth slowing this summer amid shrinking exports.

"We just received the notice today," said Zhang, an employee at Huanyu Yuntong International Travel Agency, who said the tourism bureau would allow them to resume sending groups to South Korea.

"At present, according to the tourism bureau's rules, we still can't cooperate with websites," she said, noting they would resume selling to over-the-counter travel agents.

The end of the ban appeared restricted to a few areas. Tour operators in other major Chinese cities told AFP they still could not book group visits to South Korea.

Both countries late last month took steps to improve relations, saying they had agreed to address China's concerns over THAAD through future discussions.

Eearlier this month Chinese President Xi Jinping and his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in held talks on the sidelines of an Asia-Pacific summit.

China has consistently denied putting in place any sanctions on travel to South Korea. Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said he had no knowledge of the travel ban when asked about it at a press briefing on Tuesday.

"We hope the two sides will create a enabling environment and conditions for our friendly exchange," Geng said.

South Korea's Moon is expected to visit Beijing in December.

NUKEWARS
China slams 'wrong' US sanctions on N. Korea-tied traders
 Beijing (AFP) Nov 22, 2017
 China on Wednesday rejected new United States sanctions targeting Chinese traders doing business with North Korea as "wrong", stressing that it has enforced UN sanctions over Pyongyang's nuclear provocations. The Chinese companies were hit by punitive measures along with North Korean shipping interests after US President Donald Trump put Pyongyang back on a list of state sponsors of terroris ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Israel mounts Iron Dome battery on warship: military

 US Scrambles to Assemble Space-Based Missile Defense System

 Boeing meets 2017 ballistic missile defense installation goal early

 Sweden picks US Patriot missile system over European rival
NUKEWARS
State Dept. approves potential Javelin missile sale to Georgia

 State Dept. approves potential missile sale to Poland

 Raytheon awarded contract for Evolved Sea Sparrow Missile program

 Lockheed Martin to test AGM-158 JASSM
NUKEWARS
Pentagon steps up Somalia drone strikes

 Lockheed Martin Integrates New Engine for Fury Unmanned Air Vehicle

 Alpha Unmanned Systems teams with Sightec for image stabilization and object tracking.

 Leonardo delivers Falco EVO drones to Middle East
NUKEWARS
US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications

 First order for Elta ELK-1882T SATCOM network system
NUKEWARS
Marines roll out new anti-tank weapon system

 Artificial muscles give 'superpower' to robots

 Saab to supply South African forces with field kitchens

 Raytheon, Saab to develop improved shoulder-launched weapon systems
NUKEWARS
Greek PM defends controversial Saudi arms sale

 Congress sends $700 bn defense bill for Trump's signature

 Lockheed, Navantia renew collaborative agreement

 Philippines' Duterte receives Russian assault rifles
NUKEWARS
Australia calls for US engagement in region amid China rise

 Chinese premier offers billions more to EEurope

 From Myanmar to Zimbabwe, China's global footprint grows

 China forges 'strategic' ties with Djibouti after opening base
NUKEWARS
Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors

 Promising sensors for submarines, mines and spacecraft

 Better, bolder printing with silicon nanostructures

 Practical superconducting nanowire single photon detector highly efficient



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement