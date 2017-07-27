Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
China releases four of six detained Japanese: govt
 by Staff Writers
 Tokyo (AFP) July 27, 2017


Four Japanese detained in China in March for alleged "illegal activities" have safely returned home, officials said Thursday, though two others are still being held.

Tensions regularly mar Japan-China relations, with a maritime territorial dispute and lingering tensions over Tokyo's history of aggression in the first half of the 20th century the major irritants.

China had already detained five other Japanese citizens since 2015, largely on suspicion of spying.

The four released were among six taken into custody in Shandong and Hainan provinces in March, according to Yoshihide Suga, Japan's chief government spokesman.

"While we are making necessary contact with Chinese authorities, I would like to refrain from commenting on details as there are people who are still detained," he told a regular press conference.

Suga also withheld comment on why the six were detained and why some were released.

Japan's foreign ministry would not say exactly when the four returned, only that it was "confirmed" on Thursday that they were back and well.

Earlier this year, Suga said Chinese authorities had told Japan that the six "violated domestic laws" but offered few details.

The Chinese foreign ministry in May said they were being probed for "illegal activities".

The six are Japanese company officials who visited China after a local company or companies asked them to search for hot springs, public broadcaster NHK and other media have reported.

Japanese media have speculated that the presence of military ports in both provinces may have caused them to be suspected of trying to access intelligence.

SUPERPOWERS
Moldova renews calls for Russian troop withdrawal
 Chisinau (AFP) July 21, 2017
 Moldova's parliament on Friday issued a fresh demand for Russian troops to leave a breakaway region of the country in a symbolic move likely to stir tensions with Moscow. Following a walkout by pro-Kremlin parties, lawmakers in the ex-Soviet nation approved a declaration calling for Russia to pull out soldiers who have been stationed in the breakaway territory of Transdniestr since a cease ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed awarded $130.3 million contract for Patriot missile foreign sales

 US deploys Patriots in Lithuania for NATO war games

 San Diego 'likely' in range of N.Korea ICBM in 2 years: US monitor

 US conducts successful missile intercept test amid NKorea tensions
SUPERPOWERS
Two countries order Rheinmetall air defense systems

 Raytheon receives Standard Missile contract for U.S., foreign navies

 Raytheon, Lockheed to upgrade Javelin missile system

 Progress with Russia over air-defence system: Erdogan
SUPERPOWERS
AeroVironment supplying small UAS to Australia

 Leonardo DRS, Moog receive counter-UAS weapons contract

 Singapore offers Manila drones, urban warfare training

 Explotrain develops drone-simulated IED training system
SUPERPOWERS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 First UAVs, Now Ships - Connectivity for the next generation of remote naval operations

 Northrop Grumman receives Australian satellite ground station contract
SUPERPOWERS
LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Nigeria starts receiving armored vehicles from Streit

 Rheinmetall enhancing Puma IFV for German Army

 Orbital ATK shows ammo development for MK44 gun
SUPERPOWERS
GAO report details sting operation that defrauded DOD surplus program for police

 Pentagon trims Pakistan military aid over Haqqani inaction

 White House to issue executive order on defense industry sourcing

 Raytheon lobbyist to be nominated for Army secretary
SUPERPOWERS
China to 'step up' troop deployment against India; China buzzes US recon plane

 China urges ASEAN to reject outside interference

 Sweden plans large joint military exercise with NATO

 International talks set for Monday on Ukraine conflict
SUPERPOWERS
Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?

 Nanostructures taste the rainbow



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement