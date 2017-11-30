China reluctant to cut off oil to North Korea

|.
|.
|
|
by Staff Writers
Beijing (AFP) Nov 30, 2017
The United States has renewed pressure on China to stop crude oil shipments to North Korea to close a crucial economic lifeline to the regime following its latest missile threat.
US President Donald Trump personally appealed to Chinese leader Xi Jinping to turn off the oil tap during a phone call after nuclear-armed North Korea launched a new intercontinental ballistic missile.
"That would be a pivotal step in the world's effort to stop this international pariah," US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley told an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council on Wednesday.
China has gone along with a series of punitive UN measures against its Cold War-era ally, but it has resisted calls to shut the "Sino-DPRK Friendship Oil Pipeline".
Washington had already sought an oil embargo after North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test in September, but faced resistance from China and Russia.
Instead, the US settled for UN sanctions that limited exports of refined petroleum products to North Korea.
So why is China so reluctant to completely cut off the steady flow of petroleum into North Korea's fuel tanks?
How much does China export?
No one really knows. China has not published data on its oil exports to the North since 2014.
The US Energy Information Administration estimates that the country consumes only a small amount: around 15,000 barrels a day.
The majority of that likely comes from China. According to UN customs data, China sent 6,000 barrels a day of oil products to North Korea in 2016.
Where does it go?
Crude oil flows across the Yalu River from the Chinese city of Dandong to the Sinuiju oil depot in North Korea through the 30-kilometre (18-mile) "Sino-DPRK Friendship Oil Pipeline".
The pipeline went into operation in 1975 with a capacity of three million tonnes per year, but the China National Petroleum Corporation said in 2015 that annual capacity stood at 520,000 tonnes.
The majority of that oil, if not all of it, is used by the military and Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programme, according to Wang Peng, a Korea expert at China's Charhar Institute.
"I suppose there would be nothing left after the troops are finished. I don't think ordinary people can take a share," Wang told AFP.
Why won't China stop?
China fears that stopping the flow of energy could trigger the collapse of the North Korean government or provoke a violent response from Pyongyang, said Daniel Russel, senior fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute.
"There is no way the Chinese will turn off oil shipments. They have been very clear about that," Russel told AFP.
"I think Xi Jinping is moving on a much slower timeline because his priority is avoiding chaos, not avoiding a nuclear capable-ICBM," he added.
Beijing is likely unhappy with Kim Jong-Un but it fears that the collapse of his regime would trigger a flood of refugees across its border and eliminate a strategic buffer separating China from the US military in South Korea.
Beijing is wary of cutting off oil because the move would "utterly destroy ties" with its neighbour, Wang said.
China was more likely to "kick the ball back to the US" rather than take immediate action as a direct response to the latest missile threat, he said.
"I think that Beijing definitely cannot make up its mind to (cut off oil) because it's unsure whether China is able to manage the consequences and chain reaction of outcomes of completely cutting ties," he explained.
Beijing (AFP) Nov 29, 2017
China on Wednesday voiced "grave concern" over North Korea's test of a missile capable of striking anywhere in the United States and called for talks to peacefully resolve the nuclear crisis. Foreign ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Beijing's proposal for North Korea to freeze weapons tests in return for the US to suspend military drills in the region was the best approach to ease tension ... read more
Related Links
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement