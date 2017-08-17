China showcases weapon systems to possible foreign buyers



by Richard Tomkins



Washington (UPI) Aug 17, 2017



China this week presented its newest land-based weapons systems available for export to foreign military officers and procurement officials.

China Daily reports that the presentation held by the state-owned China North Industries Group Corp, or Norinco, was made at a firing range on Wednesday in Inner Mongolia.

About 230 officers from more than 50 countries -- mostly military attaches in Beijing -- attended the show, which included live-fire demonstrations by battle tanks and anti-tank missile firings.

The presentation was the third held by Norinco for foreign buyers, following one focused on armored vehicles in 2014 and another in 2015 focused on artillery guns.

At this year's event, tanks, infantry fighting vehicles and mine-resistant, ambush-protected vehicles and other armored vehicles were put through their paces. Among the vehicles was the new VT-5 main battle tank.

The tank is armed with a 105mm rifled tank gun, which can fire armor-piercing shells, high-explosive warheads and anti-tank missiles, and a 12.7-mm remotely controlled machine gun.

