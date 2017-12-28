Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
SPACEWAR
China to promote space remote sensing development in 2018
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (XNA) Dec 28, 2017


File image of Gaofen-4 camera array.

China will make more efforts in space remote sensing development in 2018 and prepare for the launch of Gaofen-7 high-resolution remote sensing satellite, said director of the National Administration of Surveying, Mapping and Geoinformation (NASMG).

The goal of the Gaofen series is to provide all-weather, 24-hour services covering the entire globe.

China will also promote the research and development of Ziyuan III 03 and 04 satellites in the new year, said Kuresh Mahsut, the director, at a national work conference on Tuesday.

Citing a national plan on civil space infrastructure (2015-2025),scientists said that seven cartographic satellites including Gaofen-7 will be used in updating maps, resource investigation, urban and rural planning, environmental protection and early warning of disasters.

China will improve its ability to deal with emergencies through surveying and mapping in three years, according to the NASMG.

In 2018, the NASMG will conduct basic, specific and city geoinformation survey and issue an annual report.

China's first national geoinformation survey was released in April this year, saying that China has a total of 7.56 million square kilometers of vegetation cover, and buildings cover 153,000 square kilometers.

As of Nov. 9, 2017, 28 provincial level regions had released reports on local geoinformation.

Source: Xinhua News

SPACEWAR
China plans remote sensing satellites over South China Sea
 Sanya, China (XNA) Dec 18, 2017
 China's southern island province of Hainan has unveiled a satellite launch plan to assist remote sensing coverage over the South China Sea. The Sanyan Institute of Remote Sensing said the mission would start in 2019, when it would launch three optical satellites. After that, it will add another three optical satellites, two hyperspectral satellites and two SAR satellites to complete ... read more
Related Links
 National Administration of Surveying, Mapping and Geoinformation (NASMG).
 Military Space News at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

SPACEWAR
Lockheed Martin to support AEGIS system for Japanese self defense forces

 Lockheed Martin receives another $553M for THAAD

 US sanctions two N.Koreans over ballistic missile program

 Pentagon works to 'understand' missile strike on Saudi
SPACEWAR
Russia finalises S-400 missile system deal with Turkey

 Is Iran really arming Yemen's Huthi rebels?

 Raytheon contracted to support anti-ship missile system

 Iran supplied ballistic missile to Yemen rebels: US
SPACEWAR
Boeing unveils entry in unmanned aerial tanker competition for the Navy

 General Atomics receives more than $328.8M for drone systems

 Insitu to support Navy's ScanEagle UAV system

 Dutch police ground drone-fighting eagles
SPACEWAR
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 Harris contracted by Army for radios for security force assistance brigades

 Joint Hellas-Sat-4 and SaudiGeoSat-1 satellite ready for environmental tests

 Government outsourcing disrupts space as SatComm services commercialised
SPACEWAR
Rheinmetall upgrading Marder vehicles for Jordan delivery

 BAE Systems Australia starts power and propulsion team

 New German tanks getting Saab camouflage

 Ancient military network discovered in northern Syria
SPACEWAR
Raytheon to support inventory management for Army

 Department of Defense seeks to speed up acquisition process

 EU launches defence pact with submarine drones

 Dutch want arms dealer's extradition after S.Africa arrest
SPACEWAR
US to provide Ukraine with 'enhanced defensive capabilities'

 Putin slams 'aggressive' new US defence strategy

 British navy frigate escorts Russian warship in North Sea

 China island expansion moves ahead in South China Sea
SPACEWAR
Researchers find simpler way to deposit magnetic iron oxide onto gold nanorods

 Discovery sets new world standard in nano generators

 A 100-fold leap to GigaDalton DNA nanotech

 New nanowires are just a few atoms thick



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement