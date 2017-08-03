Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .




Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















NUKEWARS
China welcomes US assertion not seeking N. Korea regime change
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Aug 3, 2017


France wants UN to slap new sanctions on N. Korea in coming days
United Nations, United States (AFP) Aug 3, 2017 - France urged the United Nations Security Council on Thursday to adopt new sanctions on North Korea in the coming days as weeks of negotiations on the measures were making headway.

The United States began talks a month ago with China on a new UN draft resolution that would slap sanctions on North Korea after it launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile on July 4.

France "would like to see a resolution with robust and additional sanctions adopted in the very coming days," Ambassador Francois Delattre told reporters.

"The draft resolution is being negotiated as we speak and we are making progress."

British Ambassador Matthew Rycroft also said there was progress in the negotiations on the new measures aimed at pressuring North Korea to end its military programs.

The United States, Britain and France argue that North Korea's drive to develop an ICBM missile capability poses a global threat that must be swiftly addressed.

"The Security Council must respond rapidly and substantively with a new sanctions regime and I hope that that will come to pass in the near future," Rycroft said.

The United States has suggested that cutting North Korea's oil supplies, banning North Korean guest workers or imposing new air and maritime restrictions could be among the new UN sanctions.

Russia, however, has warned that any new measure must not have an impact on North Korea's humanitarian crisis.

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson is expected to meet Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the weekend, on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Southeast Asian ASEAN group in Manila.

While a draft resolution has yet to be formally presented to the Security Council, an agreement between the five permanent council members -- Britain, China, France, Russia and the United States -- would pave the way to a quick vote on the sanctions.

The council has imposed six sets of UN sanctions on North Korea since it first tested a nuclear devise in 2006, but two resolutions adopted last year significantly toughened the sanctions regime.

China on Thursday welcomed comments by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson that Washington would not seek regime change in North Korea, after a week of verbal sparring between the two countries over Pyongyang's rogue weapons programme.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi said "we attach importance to the remarks", when questioned on the US's latest comments on the North, which has caused international alarm with two recent missile tests.

"We have noted that the US side has recently paid more attention to security issues on the peninsula -- China has always believed that security is at the core of the problem," Wang said, at a joint press conference with the visiting the foreign minister of Turkey.

Wang's statement alluded to Tillerson's efforts to underscore that Washington would not seek to topple North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un.

"We do not seek a regime change. We do not seek the collapse of the regime. We do not seek an accelerated reunification of the peninsula," Tillerson told reporters on Tuesday.

North Korea's push to build a nuclear-armed missile capable of threatening US cities has brought the region to the brink of crisis, and Washington is scrambling to find a solution.

Tillerson said Washington would be willing to talk to the North if its leaders accept that they must disarm, and said that Beijing was not to blame for the situation.

His statement struck a more diplomatic tone than US President Donald Trump, who has demanded that China rein in its neighbour's nuclear ambitions -- angrily tweeting over the weekend that Beijing is not doing enough.

The president tweeted that he was "very disappointed in China" after the North boasted last week that the entire mainland US was within range of its intercontinental ballistic missiles.

"Our foolish past leaders have allowed them to make hundreds of billions of dollars a year in trade, yet they do NOTHING for us with North Korea, just talk," said the US leader.

Trump has repeatedly urged China, North Korea's main trade partner and ally, to use its economic sway to curb the regime's nuclear programme, while Beijing insists dialogue is the only practical way forward.

Wang said that China has maintained a "continuous and stable position" on the issue, calling on "parties to not take any action that will lead to escalating tensions".

On the heels of Trump's accusations, Tillerson's remarks "show courage," said an approving editorial in China's Global Times, a state-run nationalistic tabloid.

NUKEWARS
Tillerson: US not seeking to topple North Korea regime
 Washington (AFP) Aug 1, 2017
 Secretary of State Rex Tillerson promised Tuesday that the United States is not trying to topple Kim Jong-Un's North Korean regime, but warned it must halt its nuclear missile program. Briefing reporters on diplomatic efforts to pressure Pyongyang, Tillerson said Washington would be willing to talk to the North if its leaders accept that they must disarm. "We don't think having a dialogu ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
US successfully tests missile intercept system

 S. Korea speeds up US missile defence over North's missile test

 Arleigh Burke-class destroyer Ralph Johnson completes builders trials

 Yemeni rebel missile shot down near Mecca: Arab coalition
NUKEWARS
Pentagon alarm over Turkey plan to buy Russian missiles

 Lockheed demos deck-launched variant of LRASM

 Iran rules out halt to missile tests as tension with US rises

 Lockheed receives contract for anti-ship missile production
NUKEWARS
The flying kettle

 Insitu receives contract for Afghan ScanEagle UAS services

 Special focus on formation control of unmanned systems

 AeroVironment supplying small UAS to Australia
NUKEWARS
82nd Airborne tests in-flight communication system for paratroopers

 North Dakota UAS Training Center Depends on IGC Satellite Connectivity

 SES Government Solutions lands additional MEO Beam task order with DoD

 New combat survival radio by General Dynamics
NUKEWARS
LOC Performance receives $49.1 million Bradley upgrade contract

 Canadian armed forces to receive new machine guns

 Slovakia deploys Saab's Carl-Gustaf M4 weapon

 BAE, Gorizioni Group partner on BvS10 all-terrain vehicle
NUKEWARS
BAE plans defense hub in Australia; as group profits soar

 Japan's scandal-hit defence chief resigns

 GAO report details sting operation that defrauded DOD surplus program for police

 White House to issue executive order on defense industry sourcing
NUKEWARS
Turkey replaces land, air, naval forces commanders: official

 Sky's the Limit for Joint Russian-Chinese Eurasian Air Defense Zone

 China opens first overseas base in Africa: media

 Trump team open to updating war powers, US lawmakers say
NUKEWARS
New method promises easier nanoscale manufacturing

 Nanoparticles could spur better LEDs, invisibility cloaks

 New material resembling a metal nanosponge could reduce computer energy consumption

 How do you build a metal nanoparticle?



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement