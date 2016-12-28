China willing to work with India to maintain peace and build prosperity

|
|.
|.
|
|
by Zhang Zhihao for Xinhua News
Beijing (XNA) Dec 28, 2016
China is willing to cooperate with India and other regional countries to maintain lasting peace, prosperity and stability, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.
Hua made the remark in response to India successfully test firing its "Agni-V" intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday. The missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and covering most of Asia and Europe, according to Indian media.
"Related resolutions from the United Nation Security Council have clear rules for whether or not India could develop its nuclear capable ballistic missile," said Hua. "China has always believed maintaining the strategic balance and stability in South Asia is beneficial for regional peace and prosperity."
Hua said China has noticed media speculation from countries, including Japan and India, regarding the test. However, one should ask the Indian authorities as to whether or not the action was targeting China, Hua said.
"China and India have an important consensus - both are important developing countries and emerging economies," Hua said. "China and India are not competitors, but partners. China wishes to work with India and other regional countries to jointly maintain lasting peace, prosperity and stability."
Hua hoped related media could report objectively and contribute to China-India mutual trust and regional peace and security.
Source: Xinhua News Agency
Related Links
China National Space Administration
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
|
|The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.