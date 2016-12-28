Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















SUPERPOWERS
China willing to work with India to maintain peace and build prosperity
 by Zhang Zhihao for Xinhua News
 Beijing (XNA) Dec 28, 2016


illustration only

China is willing to cooperate with India and other regional countries to maintain lasting peace, prosperity and stability, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

Hua made the remark in response to India successfully test firing its "Agni-V" intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday. The missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and covering most of Asia and Europe, according to Indian media.

"Related resolutions from the United Nation Security Council have clear rules for whether or not India could develop its nuclear capable ballistic missile," said Hua. "China has always believed maintaining the strategic balance and stability in South Asia is beneficial for regional peace and prosperity."

Hua said China has noticed media speculation from countries, including Japan and India, regarding the test. However, one should ask the Indian authorities as to whether or not the action was targeting China, Hua said.

"China and India have an important consensus - both are important developing countries and emerging economies," Hua said. "China and India are not competitors, but partners. China wishes to work with India and other regional countries to jointly maintain lasting peace, prosperity and stability."

Hua hoped related media could report objectively and contribute to China-India mutual trust and regional peace and security.

Source: Xinhua News Agency


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 China National Space Administration
 Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com
Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
SUPERPOWERS
China returns seized US naval sea drone
 Washington (AFP) Dec 20, 2016
 China on Tuesday returned a US underwater probe it seized in the South China Sea, the Pentagon confirmed after Beijing's capture of the craft sparked a dispute between the two powers. The Chinese navy handed over the drone near where it was seized, the Pentagon said, repeating US condemnation of Beijing's actions in what it says are international waters. "This incident was inconsistent w ... read more

SUPERPOWERS
Lockheed Martin receives $1.4 billion for Patriot missile sales

 U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system

 Raytheon to provide Patriot missile capability for undisclosed country

 Saudis intercept missile fired from Yemen
SUPERPOWERS
Successful flight test for Norwegian missile

 U.S. missile deal for Poland finalized

 U.S. Navy test fires Raytheon SM-6 missile at sea

 Raytheon to perform additional SM-3 Block IIA missile work
SUPERPOWERS
Ford studies using drones to guide self-driving cars

 QinetiQ acquires Meggitt Target Systems

 General Atomics to perform Reaper, Predator support services

 Britain, France continue drone development project
SUPERPOWERS
U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
SUPERPOWERS
Orbital ATK completes Zombie Pathfinder target test for U.S. Army

 U.K. MOD awards competitive Challenger 2 life extension contracts

 BAE Systems to provide active protection for Dutch CV90 vehicles

 General Atomics contracted to support U.S. Army's Gray Eagle
SUPERPOWERS
Trump calls on Boeing to offer quote for F-35 rival

 Saudi projects drop in defence spending

 NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members

 Russia drops out of world's top 5 defense spenders
SUPERPOWERS
European populists link Berlin attack to Merkel policies

 China and Sao Tome restore diplomatic ties in snub to Taiwan

 Japan cabinet approves biggest defence budget

 After Hiroshima, Abe and Obama to pay respects at Pearl Harbor
SUPERPOWERS
Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.