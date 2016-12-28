China willing to work with India to maintain peace and build prosperity



by Zhang Zhihao for Xinhua News



Beijing (XNA) Dec 28, 2016



China is willing to cooperate with India and other regional countries to maintain lasting peace, prosperity and stability, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said on Tuesday.

Hua made the remark in response to India successfully test firing its "Agni-V" intercontinental ballistic missile on Monday. The missile is capable of carrying nuclear warheads and covering most of Asia and Europe, according to Indian media.

"Related resolutions from the United Nation Security Council have clear rules for whether or not India could develop its nuclear capable ballistic missile," said Hua. "China has always believed maintaining the strategic balance and stability in South Asia is beneficial for regional peace and prosperity."

Hua said China has noticed media speculation from countries, including Japan and India, regarding the test. However, one should ask the Indian authorities as to whether or not the action was targeting China, Hua said.

"China and India have an important consensus - both are important developing countries and emerging economies," Hua said. "China and India are not competitors, but partners. China wishes to work with India and other regional countries to jointly maintain lasting peace, prosperity and stability."

Hua hoped related media could report objectively and contribute to China-India mutual trust and regional peace and security.

Source: Xinhua News Agency