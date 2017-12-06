Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
. Military Space News .




Subscribe to our free daily newsletters
NUKEWARS
Chinese newspaper publishes nuclear war safety tips
 by Staff Writers
 Beijing (AFP) Dec 6, 2017


A state-run newspaper in a Chinese province bordering North Korea published a list of tips on Wednesday for how civilians can protect themselves in the event of a nuclear attack.

The apocalyptic article comes as tensions soar on the Korean Peninsula over Pyongyang's nuclear ambitions.

A full-page illustrated advisory in the Jilin Daily, an official publication of the northeast province, instructed readers to close their doors and windows and thoroughly wash their belongings to minimise radioactive impact.

"Modern warfare is three-dimensional, and intercontinental missiles could hit any corner of the world," the newspaper said.

While the publication does not explicitly mention North Korea, Jilin was one of the Chinese provinces where people reported feeling tremors after Pyongyang conducted a powerful nuclear test this September.

Last week Pyongyang fired an intercontinental ballistic missile that it said could hit anywhere on the US mainland.

In China, the authoritarian regime's largest trade partner and sole major diplomatic ally, concern has grown in recent months that North Korea's expanding weapons programme will cause residual damage along the border.

China's environmental protection ministry performed eight days of emergency monitoring following the September blast, which the North claimed was the successful detonation of a hydrogen bomb.

Authorities concluded that radiation levels remained normal in the four provinces where tests were done, including Jilin.

In something reminiscent of the Cold War era, the Jilin Daily used a colourful comic Wednesday to tell readers to wear masks and take iodine tablets to prevent radioactive iodine from collecting in their thyroid glands.

To remove radioactive contamination on the body, one should vigorously wash garments and swab the ears, nose and mouth, the paper advised.

Xu Yucheng, a deputy director for Jilin's Civil Air Defense Office, told the Beijing News that the newspaper's goal was to "strengthen national defense education".

Compared to Japan and other developed countries, Xu said, the public education on "ordinary national defense" in China is "still not sufficient".

An editorial in the Global Times, a state-run nationalistic tabloid, sought to calm what it called a "storm of conjecture" that the nuclear attack advisory has aroused on Chinese social media.

While conflict on the Korean peninsula is not unavoidable, the editorial said, "China must prepare for the worst. Both the country and its people should heighten vigilance."

Beijing has backed a slew of sanctions on Pyongyang that include bans on imports of North Korean coal, iron ore and seafood.

But the Chinese government fears taking any tougher action could cause the regime to collapse, triggering a refugee crisis across its border with the North and eliminating a strategic buffer separating China from the US military in South Korea.

Beijing has proposed that the North suspend missile and nuclear tests in exchange for a suspension of US-South Korean military exercises, a suggestion Washington has repeatedly rejected.

NUKEWARS
Abolishing nuclear arms could go 'really quickly': Nobel winner
 Geneva (AFP) Dec 6, 2017
 Anti-nuclear campaigners preparing to receive the Nobel Peace Prize next weekend expect a new treaty banning nuclear weapons to help quickly consign the bomb to history. In an interview ahead of the December 10 award ceremony, Beatrice Fihn, head of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons (ICAN), said that attitudes to other weapons and harmful behaviours had changed overnight ... read more
Related Links
 Learn about nuclear weapons doctrine and defense at SpaceWar.com
Learn about missile defense at SpaceWar.com
All about missiles at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com

Thanks for being here;
 We need your help. The SpaceDaily news network continues to grow but revenues have never been harder to maintain.

With the rise of Ad Blockers, and Facebook - our traditional revenue sources via quality network advertising continues to decline. And unlike so many other news sites, we don't have a paywall - with those annoying usernames and passwords.

Our news coverage takes time and effort to publish 365 days a year.

If you find our news sites informative and useful then please consider becoming a regular supporter or for now make a one off contribution.

SpaceDaily Contributor
$5 Billed Once

credit card or paypal
 		SpaceDaily Monthly Supporter
$5 Billed Monthly

paypal only

Comment using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

NUKEWARS
Raytheon to supply Qatar with Patriot missile defense system

 Raytheon tapped to provide radar system for DDG-127

 Lockheed Martin, Romania sign agreement for PAC-3 MSE missile

 Syria army intercepts Israel missiles near Damascus: state media
NUKEWARS
UAE denies Yemen rebel missile entered its air space

 Poland to buy AMRAAMs, HIMARS systems from U.S.

 Orbital ATK to support next-step development of anti-radiation missiles

 State Dept. approves potential Javelin missile sale to Georgia
NUKEWARS
Crossing drones with satellites: ESA eyes high-altitude aerial platforms

 Falcon's attack strategy could inspire new drones: study

 Research shows drones could help crop management take off

 Drone photos offer faster, cheaper data on key Antarctic species
NUKEWARS
Military defense market faces new challenges to acquiring SatCom platforms

 US Navy accepts 5th MUOS Satellite for global military cellular network

 SES GS Awarded US Government Satellite Solutions Contract

 16th SPCS Defenders of critical satellite communications
NUKEWARS
Lockheed Martin Inks Five-Year Agreement to Provide Enhanced Laser Guided Training Rounds to NATO Countries

 Public-private partnership to speed up military technology development

 Artificial muscles give 'superpower' to robots

 Marines roll out new anti-tank weapon system
NUKEWARS
Naval Group, Fincantieri bid for Canadian ship contract

 U.S. sales to foreign militaries top $41 billion in fiscal year 2017

 Britain's May in Riyadh after surprise Baghdad visit

 Greek PM defends controversial Saudi arms sale
NUKEWARS
Under-fire Tillerson flies US flag in sceptical Europe

 Tillerson meets EU, NATO leaders under cloud

 Dozens of Japan MPs visit controversial war shrine

 Brigitte Macron fetes first panda born in France
NUKEWARS
Physicists explain metallic conductivity of thin carbon nanotube films

 Ceria nanoparticles: It is the surface that matters

 Semiconducting carbon nanotubes can reduce noise in interconnects

 Manganese dioxide shows potential in micromotors



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News






The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2017 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. All articles labeled "by Staff Writers" include reports supplied to Space Media Network by industry news wires, PR agencies, corporate press officers and the like. Such articles are individually curated and edited by Space Media Network staff on the basis of the report's information value to our industry and professional readership. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement