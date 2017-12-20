Coalition raids hit Yemen rebels after missile targets Riyadh



by Staff Writers



Sanaa (AFP) Dec 20, 2017



More than 8,700 people have been killed in the conflict since a Saudi-led military coalition intervened on the government's side in March 2015.

Soon after coming into office in January, Trump gave his military commanders far greater leeway to conduct raids and strikes in Yemen.

For more than two years, Yemen has been locked in a devastating civil war between the Saudi-backed government and Shiite rebels who control the capital. AQAP has taken advantage of the war to expand its presence in several areas to the south and east.

Washington considers AQAP to be the radical group's most dangerous branch.

On November 20, US strikes in the al-Baida governorate in central Yemen killed Mujahid al-Adani, an AQAP senior leader, Centcom said.

"These operations have helped to illuminate terrorist networks, making intelligence gathering, subsequent targeting and follow-on operations increasingly productive and effective," Lieutenant Colonel Earl Brown, a spokesman for the military's Central Command, said in a statement.

In addition to the air strikes, likely mostly conducted by drone, US forces have also conducted a series of ground raids.

The Pentagon has also been attacking a local branch of the Islamic State group, which it says has doubled in size over the last year.

Most of the strikes have been against Al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, or AQAP, which the United States says is bent on planning attacks in America.

More than 120 US air strikes in Yemen in 2017: Pentagon Washington (AFP) Dec 20, 2017 - US forces have conducted more than 120 air strikes against jihadists in Yemen this year, officials announced Wednesday, under a long-running campaign that has intensified since President Donald Trump took office.

More than 8,700 people have been killed since the coalition intervened in Yemen on the government's side in 2015.

The coalition regularly targets Huthi positions in areas they control, including around the rebel-held capital and in their northern stronghold of Saada.

Media loyal to the Huthi rebels said the strike targeted a gathering to show support for the Palestinians after US President Donald Trump recognised Jerusalem as Israel's capital.

The strike also wounded 20 others when it hit a house in the Arhab area 35 kilometres (20 miles) north of Sanaa, the source said.

The Saudi-led coalition carried out a string of air raids Wednesday in Yemen, killing 11 civilians in the Huthi stronghold of Saada a day after the rebels fired a missile at Riyadh, a tribal chief and witnesses said.

On the ground, unidentified assailants attacked Huthis guarding the Sanaa residence of former president Ali Abdullah Saleh, who was killed by the Shiite rebels earlier this month.

An unspecified number of Huthi guards died in the attack, residents said.

The tribal chief told AFP that 11 civilians were killed and eight others wounded in an air strike on the Huthi rebel stronghold of Saada in northern Yemen.

The pro-Huthi television channel Al-Masirah gave the same death toll and added that women and children were among those killed, while 19 people were wounded.

Witnesses and a security sources said other coalition air raids targeted a rebel camp south of Sanaa and a second camp to the west.

The rebel-run Saba press agency said 38 people, including women and children, were killed or wounded in raids targeting different parts of Yemen.

The raids followed a missile attack by the Huthi rebels on Tuesday against the Saudi capital.

Saudi Arabia said it "intercepted and destroyed" the missile.

- Anniversary missile -

The Huthis said "the target of the ballistic missile was a large gathering of Saudi regime leaders in Yamamah Palace", where King Salman -- hours later -- unveiled the country's 2018 budget.

An Arab national living in Saudi Arabia was arrested Wednesday for expressing support for the missile attack in a tweet, the Saudi Press Agency reported.

Yemen is in the midst of a bloody war between the Huthis and pro-government forces, who were expelled from Sanaa in September 2014.

Rebel chief Abdelmalik al-Huthi said Tuesday's attack was timed to coincide with the 1,000th day of the Saudi-led intervention in Yemen's conflict.

It was the second ballistic missile to target the heart of Riyadh in less than two months.

The first failed attempt on November 4 triggered a sharp Saudi response -- the full closure of Yemen's ports and borders that were already under an extensive blockade.

At the time, the UN aid chief warned that the siege -- namely on the key rebel-held port of Hodeida -- could trigger the worst famine the world has seen in decades.

The blockade was partially lifted three weeks later amid massive international pressure.

The coalition issued a statement Wednesday saying it would not resort to closing Hodeida port.

"The coalition leadership announces the port of Hodeida will remain open for humanitarian and relief supplies and the entry of commercial vessels, including fuel and food vessels, for a period of 30 days," said the statement, carried on the state-run Saudi Press Agency.

Coalition spokesman Turki al-Maliki, speaking at a news conference in Riyadh, described the continuing missile fire as a "serious escalation".

Maliki said that since the coalition intervened in Yemen in March 2015 over 80 ballistic missiles had been fired at Saudi Arabia and that the alliance had killed more than 11,000 Huthi rebels.

- Hadi terms for dialogue -

Saudi Arabia and its ally the United States have accused Iran of being behind the missile attacks on Riyadh.

Tehran denied the charge on Wednesday, saying it has "no arms link with Yemen".

Yemen's President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi on Tuesday raised the bar for dialogue with the Huthis, saying they must surrender their weapons before the start of any peace talks.

"We do not have a partner with whom we can reach peace," the exiled president said at a meeting with a number of ambassadors.

Hadi issued stern conditions for dialogue: the restoration of his government to power; the surrender of Huthi arms; and the handover of state institutions.

More than 8,750 people have been killed since Saudi Arabia and its allies joined the government's fight against the rebels, triggering what the UN has called the world's worst humanitarian crisis.

War in Yemen since Saudi-led military intervention

Sanaa (AFP) Dec 19, 2017 - Here is a timeline of the conflict in Yemen since a Saudi-led military coalition intervened in March 2015 to stop the advance of the Iran-backed Huthi rebels.

The Huthis on Tuesday said they had fired a ballistic missile into Saudi Arabia aimed at the king's residence in the capital, as Riyadh announced it had intercepted it.

Yemen is the scene of the world's worst humanitarian crisis, and millions of people there are directly threatened by famine, according to the United Nations.

The war has claimed more than 8,750 lives and left tens of thousands injured. Since late April, more than 2,000 people have died of cholera.

- 'Decisive Storm' -

On March 26, 2015, a coalition of nine countries led by Riyadh launches operation "Decisive Storm" with air strikes on the rebels to defend embattled President Abedrabbo Mansour Hadi, who seeks shelter in Riyadh.

Later named "Restoring Hope", it aims to defeat the rebels who have controlled the capital since September 2014 in addition to large swathes of northern, central and western Yemen.

In July 2015, the government announces they have retaken the southern province of Aden from rebel control. It is their first success since the coalition stepped in.

The coalition supplements its air power with hundreds of ground troops and by mid-August loyalist forces have retaken five southern provinces.

But they face a growing presence of jihadist fighters from Al-Qaeda and the Islamic State group.

In October 2015, government forces retake control of the strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, through which much of the world's maritime transport transits.

In January 2017, pro-government troops backed by coalition planes and ships launch operation "Golden Spear", as they seek to retake areas along the Red Sea.

- Carnage -

On September 28, 2015, the coalition is accused of hitting a wedding hall in the southwestern coastal town of Mokha in an air strike, killing 131 people. The coalition denies responsibility.

On August 15, 2016, it bombs the hospital in the northwestern town of Abs, the fourth strike to hit a building housing aid group Medecins sans Frontieres (Doctors without Borders) in a year.

On October 8, 2016, a coalition air strike at a funeral ceremony in Sanaa kills 140 people and wounds more than 500.

The coalition has been regularly criticised for errors during its air strikes that have caused civilian casualties.

- War crimes -

In June 2017, Human Rights Watch accuses the United Arab Emirates -- a member of the Saudi-led coalition -- of operating at least two informal detention facilities in Yemen. Abu Dhabi denies the accusation.

In late September, the UN Human Rights Council agrees to send war crimes investigators to Yemen.

- Saleh killed by former allies -

The Huthis in August 23, 2017 call former president Ali Abdullah Saleh a "traitor" after he dismissed the group as a "militia" in a speech.

Violence erupts between the former allies on November 29 in Sanaa, killing and wounding dozens.

On December 4, Saleh, who has reached out to the Saudi-led coalition, is killed by Huthi fighters, who strengthen their grip on Sanaa.

- Missiles on Riyadh -

On November 4, 2017, Huthi rebels fire a missile in the direction of the international airport in Riyadh. Intercepted and destroyed, it is the first to reach the Saudi capital.

Saudi Arabia accuses Iran of "blatant military aggression" through its support of the rebels.

On November 6, the coalition shuts down Yemen's borders and halts aid deliveries in response.

On December 14, the US ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, says the missile was made in Iran. Tehran accuses Washington of trying to divert attention from its own responsibility for the war.

On December 19, Saudi Arabia says it intercepted another missile over Riyadh fired by the Huthis, who announced the target was the official residence of King Salman.

Washington (UPI) Dec 15, 2017





