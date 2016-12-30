Subscribe free to our newsletters via your
. Military Space News .


Subscribe free to our newsletters via your




















MILPLEX
Croatia charges top official over military contract bribe
 by Staff Writers
 Zagreb (AFP) Dec 30, 2016


Croatian prosecutors on Friday charged two people, including a top defence ministry official, for bribes allegedly paid over a multi-million euro contract to overhaul the country's military jets.

The official sought bribes from two foreign firms to "ensure an advantage in obtaining a business deal for the overhaul and procurement of additional MiG-21 fighter planes", anti-graft prosecutors said in a statement.

One of the companies refused to pay the 50,000 euros ($53,000) demanded.

But the prosecutors said the second suspect, a Croatian who represented another foreign company, agreed to pay, and gave the official at least 10,000 euros on two occasions in January and February this year.

A deal, worth 17 million euros according to local media, for the overhaul and procurement of the Russian-made MiG-21s was signed with Ukraine's state-run Ukrspecexport in 2013.

Croatia, which has been a NATO member since 2009, had ordered the overhaul of seven MiGs and purchased five more.

But when the planes were delivered in mid-2015, the new jets had to be grounded because of technical problems.

A probe revealed that the planes purchased in Ukraine were older than their documents showed, raising suspicions about their origins as well as whether the overhaul was conducted at all.


Comment on this article using your Disqus, Facebook, Google or Twitter login.
.


Related Links
 The Military Industrial Complex at SpaceWar.com
Learn about the Superpowers of the 21st Century at SpaceWar.com





Share this article via these popular social media networks
del.icio.usdel.icio.us DiggDigg RedditReddit GoogleGoogle

Previous Report
MILPLEX
Trump calls on Boeing to offer quote for F-35 rival
 Washington (AFP) Dec 22, 2016
 President-elect Donald Trump on Thursday said he had asked Boeing to provide a price estimate for a new F-18 fighter jet, after bemoaning the soaring costs of Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth fighter. "Based on the tremendous cost and cost overruns of the Lockheed Martin F-35, I have asked Boeing to price-out a comparable F-18 Super Hornet!" Trump tweeted. His message came the day after he ... read more

MILPLEX
Lockheed Martin receives $1.4 billion for Patriot missile sales

 U.S. Air Force approves Lockheed Martin's SBIRS ground system

 Raytheon to provide Patriot missile capability for undisclosed country

 Saudis intercept missile fired from Yemen
MILPLEX
U.S. missile deal for Poland finalized

 Successful flight test for Norwegian missile

 U.S. Navy test fires Raytheon SM-6 missile at sea

 Raytheon to perform additional SM-3 Block IIA missile work
MILPLEX
Britain, France continue drone development project

 Bird-like drone uses feathers for a more precise flight path

 QinetiQ acquires Meggitt Target Systems

 Malawi drone test centre to help with healthcare, disasters
MILPLEX
U.S. Navy selects Raytheon for tactical radio production

 Underwater radio, anyone?

 Japan to Launch First Military Communications Satellite on January 24

 Intelsat General to provide satellite services to RiteNet for US Army network
MILPLEX
Raytheon offers InSITE for U.S. Army training program

 BAE Systems to provide active protection for Dutch CV90 vehicles

 Kongsberg contracted for M1A2 CROWS configuration

 Orbital ATK completes Zombie Pathfinder target test for U.S. Army
MILPLEX
Trump calls on Boeing to offer quote for F-35 rival

 Saudi projects drop in defence spending

 NATO to procure U.S. munitions for members

 Russia drops out of world's top 5 defense spenders
MILPLEX
New UN chief wants to meet Trump 'as soon as possible'

 India bans foreign funds of 20,000 charities: official

 China and Sao Tome restore diplomatic ties in snub to Taiwan

 This is a drill: British army returns to Hong Kong
MILPLEX
Going green with nanotechnology

 Nanocubes simplify printing and imaging in color and infrared

 New aspect of atom mimicry for nanotechnology applications

 ANU demonstrates 'ghost imaging' with atoms



Memory Foam Mattress Review
SPACE MEDIA NETWORK PROMOTIONS
 Solar Energy Solutions
Tempur-Pedic Mattress Comparison ...
Newsletters :: SpaceDaily :: SpaceWar :: TerraDaily :: Energy Daily
XML Feeds :: Space News :: Earth News :: War News :: Solar Energy News








The content herein, unless otherwise known to be public domain, are Copyright 1995-2016 - Space Media Network. All websites are published in Australia and are solely subject to Australian law and governed by Fair Use principals for news reporting and research purposes. AFP, UPI and IANS news wire stories are copyright Agence France-Presse, United Press International and Indo-Asia News Service. ESA news reports are copyright European Space Agency. All NASA sourced material is public domain. Additional copyrights may apply in whole or part to other bona fide parties. Advertising does not imply endorsement, agreement or approval of any opinions, statements or information provided by Space Media Network on any Web page published or hosted by Space Media Network. Privacy Statement All images and articles appearing on Space Media Network have been edited or digitally altered in some way. Any requests to remove copyright material will be acted upon in a timely and appropriate manner. Any attempt to extort money from Space Media Network will be ignored and reported to Australian Law Enforcement Agencies as a potential case of financial fraud involving the use of a telephonic carriage device or postal service.