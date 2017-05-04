Cubic Global Defense to provide training support services for British army

|
by Richard Tomkins
Washington (UPI) May 4, 2017
Cubic Global Defense will continue service support and repair of Area Weapons Effects Simulators at British Army training areas, the company announced on Thursday.
Work on the three-year, $35 million contract will be performed at the Salisbury Plain Training Area in Britain and at the British Army Training Unit Suffield in Canada.
"Cubic has worked with the British Army for nearly 15 years providing industry-best ground combat training solutions for its warfighters," Dave Buss, president of Cubic Global Defense, said in a press release. "Our U.K. customer is very important to us and this award extends the work we have accomplished together to advance the British Ministry of Defense's training experience and standard."
The AWES are used for force-on-force combat exercises and provide simulated effects of direct fire, artillery, mortar fire, mines and air-delivered munitions. Using GPS technology, they can track and monitor the actions and positions of more than 1,400 individual soldiers and 250 vehicles.
Cubic Global Defense said the systems also have the capability to measure hits and misses of soldiers using laser engagement weapon systems.
