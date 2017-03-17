Curtiss-Wright Expands Secure Manufacturing Capabilities for Sensitive U.S. DoD Aerospace and Defense Programs



by Staff Writers



Ashburn VA (SPX) Mar 17, 2017



Curtiss-Wright's Defense Solutions division has announced that it has expanded its secure manufacturing capabilities for sensitive U.S. DoD aerospace and defense programs by contracting with Zentech Manufacturing, a premier electronics contract manufacturing company.

The addition of Zentech to Defense Solutions' existing breadth of captive manufacturing capabilities and roster of U.S.-based contract manufacturers further strengthens Curtiss-Wright's ability to address sensitive program requirements and U.S. Government programmatics.

Curtiss-Wright's TrustedCOTS capabilities satisfy the most demanding U.S. DoD Information Assurance requirements with the latest technologies supporting cybersecurity, critical program data, and intellectual property protection for critical deployed applications.

"We've heard the military systems user community and embedded system integrators communicate loudly and clearly that they want cost-effective open architecture electronic solutions," said Lynn Bamford, Senior Vice President and General Manager, Defense Solutions division.

"As the premier and largest supplier of rugged COTS electronic solutions to the U.S. DoD, Curtiss-Wright supports and endorses the aerospace and defense market's strong push towards the use of truly open standards for both hardware and software. To that end, we are currently making very strategic investments with our customers to address the growing inventory of DoD programs and MoD programs around the world."

"We are very pleased to have been selected by Curtiss-Wright to support them in their strategic USA Eyes Only manufacturing following their very comprehensive evaluation of our capabilities, processes and personnel," remarked Matt Turpin, CEO and President of Zentech Manufacturing.

"As one of the very few U.S. electronics contract manufacturers that is IPC Validation Certified as a Class 3 Trusted Source, and with a long legacy of high-performance in the military C4ISR sector, we are confident that Zentech will meet the technological and manufacturing challenges of Curtiss-Wright's advanced product architecture."

Curtiss-Wright's Defense Solutions division, currently recognized as the #1 supplier of VPX and VME open architecture system products for U.S. military applications , is committed to providing non-proprietary, open standards-based technology solutions to support the warfighter.

The Company's ability to deliver cost-effective commercial-off-the-shelf (COTS) alternatives to proprietary offerings played a key and decisive role in the selection of Curtiss-Wright modules and systems to support highly sensitive, strategic U.S. DoD defensive radar system and Electronic Warfare (EW) programs during 2015 and 2016.

